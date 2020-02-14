Machine Gun Kelly Releases Vibrator Sex Toy for Valentine’s Day

If Cupid's arrow has yet to strike you and you're alone this Valentine's Day, Machine Gun Kelly is urging you to treat yourself to his new "Lil' Devil" vibrator sex toy. Hell, even if you're paired up, you might need a little extra oomph in the bedroom and MGK aims to leave nobody unsatisfied on this holiday for lovers.

All it takes is one AA battery and your choice of five vibration patterns to head straight to Pleasure Town is the latest addition to the rapper-turned-pop-punker's line of merch released in conjunction with his 2019 Hotel Diablo album.

This sleek, fiery red vibrator made of silicone and ABS plastic measures 3.9 inches in length and 0.8 inches in diameter and is completely waterproof. Understandably, if you purchase the "Lil' Devil," it's yours to keep no matter what, as there's a strict non-refundable / no-return policy on the item intended to deliver utmost pleasure to the most sensitive of areas.

We must confess, we're a bit disappointed that with a name like Machine Gun Kelly, there's no multi-speed variant dubbed "three-round burst," "semi-auto" and "full-auto," but we're not touting ourselves as highly-sought sex toy consultants, so it's no mystery why we never received a call asking for our opinions prior to production.

For MGK, this new item really completes the circle that started when Marilyn Manson gifted him a Manson-branded dildo (the insertable sex toy features Manson's face at the top) for his birthday last year.

So, while you're getting your release, we're all still waiting for Machine Gun Kelly's release... of his new pop-punk album, Tickets to My Downfall. He's issued one song, "Why Are You Here," as a teaser of what's to come, but there's no official release date for the new record at this time.