Maneskin + Yungblud Bring Rock Back to the MTV Europe Music Awards

Rock had a big night at the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards last night (Nov. 14) with Maneskin and Yungblud taking home trophies and performing live on the broadcast.

On the back of a gigantic breakout year, Maneskin won Best Rock Act at the ceremony, beating out Coldplay, Foo Fighters, Imagine Dragons, Kings of Leon and the Killers. Though some of those acts don’t quite fit the bill for rock, Maneskin still came out ahead in a stacked list of nominees, dedicating the win to their fans.

“People usually told us that we were not going to make it with our music. Well, I guess you were wrong,” singer Damiano David said from the stage. Maneskin capped off their win with a performance of “MAMMAMIA.”

Måneskin 'MAMMAMIA' Live | MTV EMA 2021

Yungblud won Best Alternative at the EMAs, taking the trophy over Halsey, Lorde, Machine Gun Kelly, Twenty One Pilots and Willow. “If you are out there and you feel you cannot be who you are – you can be. Keep fighting, keep being brilliant,” Yungblud said in his victory speech. Yungblud’s words carried extra weight at the awards show, which was held in Budapest, Hungary despite the recent passing of anti-LGBT legislation in the country.

Yungblud performed “fleabag” inside a massive cube of LED boards, amps and flames, bringing a definitively rock edge to an awards show best known for pop and hip-hop in recent years.

YUNGBLUD "fleabag" Live | MTV EMA 2021

Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” won Best Video, celebrating the infamous clip showcasing Lil Nas X grinding on the devil after descending into Hell on a gigantic stripper pole.

Congratulations to all the winners at the 2021 EMAs. For the full list of winners, click here.