Metal Hammer published a story on Nov. 10 about their recent interview with Marilyn Manson, in which they mentioned his ex-girlfriend, actress Evan Rachel Wood. Manson wrote off any potential abuse allegations as "rumors" and hung up the phone, but his U.K. representative has since responded to the publication on his behalf.

Following the phone call, Metal Hammer sent Manson's team 10 questions that they wanted him to address. Among them were how he felt after hearing Wood's 2018 testimony, whether he ever asked her to clear his name (Wood confirmed her unnamed abuser was not Mickey Rourke after online gossip speculated it may be him), if he regrets saying in a 2009 interview that he had "fantasies every day about smashing [Wood's] skull in with a sledgehammer" and what his new song "Perfume" is about.

Additionally, Metal Hammer pointed out that two of Manson's other former partners — Esme Bianco and Rose McGowan — have been open about being involved in abusive relationships in the past. McGowan is a prominent figure in the #MeToo movement, while Bianco actually testified before the California Senate Public Safety Committee in 2019 about an abusive relationship she had been in.

Upon receiving the questions, Manson's UK representative responded to Metal Hammer, noting that they "advised" the musician not to "comment further" on the story. Read their full statement below.

“Personal testimony is just that, and we think it’s inappropriate to comment on that. “You then go on to talk about Manson being accused of 'terrible things' by unnamed 'critics' but offer no guidance on who these critics are and what these things are, so it’s not possible to comment. “You then mention Mickey Rourke. It is my understanding that Evan Rachel Wood dated multiple people around the time she was dating Manson. Basic internet research will give you a host of other names that have not come up in any of our discussions. “Your next couple of points deal with comments Manson made in Spin magazine in 2009. Your confusion around the timeline of this is extremely worrying. The comments in Spin where Manson had a fantasy of using a sledgehammer on Evan and he cut himself 158 times was obviously a theatrical rock star interview promoting a new record, and not a factual account. The fact that Evan and Manson got engaged six months after this interview would indicate that no one took this story literally. “You go on to talk about Manson commenting on sexual harassment, Me Too and specifically the experiences of his ex partner Rose McGowan. These are all issues that Manson has publicly addressed and are available online. Please see Channel 4 interview from 15th December 2017. “Manson has never shied away from public comment – equally he does not have to make the same comment twice. “There will be no further comment on specific songs. Your journalist had the opportunity to ask Manson about his music – one of only two interviews granted in the UK – and he chose not to. Trying to weave one section of one song from an artist with a 30 plus year career to fit a narrative is both disingenuous and troublesome. “You mention Manson’s ex fiancée Rose McGowan in your questions. Rose is one of the bravest and most outspoken figureheads of the Me Too movement. Manson remains friends with McGowan and she talks very fondly of their three a half years together. There are multiple sources worldwide. I link to a Washington Post article on McGowan’s memoir 'Brave' (2018). “You fail to mention Manson’s ex-wife Dita Von Teese, who remains good friends with Manson. Quoting from a Female First article published in 2018, 'Dita admits she has been “lucky” to avoid any abusive episodes in the entertainment industry in her career'. “There are also numerous articles over multiple years where Evan Rachel Wood speaks very positively about her relationship with Manson. In NetAPorters.com’s The Edit (2015): “I wouldn’t trade any of [our relationship],” Wood told the mag. “I appreciate everything he taught me. I just don’t think we were right for each other.” “Finally you talk about death threats. Manson knows all about those – he has had many. He has spent his career being blamed for everything from Columbine to teenage suicide. Unfortunately, we live in a time where people believe what they read on the Internet, and feel free to say what they want with no actual evidence. The effects can be catastrophic and promoting non fact based information is wholly irresponsible. All we can try and do, as the media and individuals, is to use facts and truth and not hide behind gossip and conjecture to further our own agendas."

The full interview with Manson will be featured in issue 342 of Metal Hammer, which will be available Thursday (Nov. 12).