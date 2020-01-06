Marilyn Manson took part in The Art of Elysium fundraiser this past Saturday (Jan. 4) by performing his signature Eurymthics cover "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)." Joining him onstage was songwriter and former 4 Non Blondes frontwoman Linda Perry along with musician and producer Shooter Jennings.

The annual event that took place at the Palladium in Los Angeles over the weekend is the same concert that saw surviving Nirvana members reunite. But while Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear's 2020 mini-set contained five songs, Manson provided an even shorter two-song performance.

Watch some fan-captured video of the piano-driven "Sweet Dreams" rendition toward the bottom of this post.

The tune came after a similarly understated take on Manson's 1998 Mechanical Animals single "The Dope Show." The rocker's studio version of "Sweet Dreams" first appeared on 1995's Smells Like Children.

"I wanted to do something that was cool for the arts," Manson said of his involvement in the charity event that honored actor Topher Grace and his wife, Ashley, as reported by Yahoo Music. "I am a painter — and Linda Perry's great." The honorees' recognition came as a result of their dedication to volunteerism.

Manson's next album — the follow-up to 2017's Heaven Upside Down — reportedly features production from Jennings. The singer's "Third Day of a Seven Day Binge" was recently named Loudwire's best rock song of the 2010s.

According to the organization's website, The Art of Elysium pairs "volunteer artists with communities in Los Angeles to support individuals in the midst of difficult emotional life challenges like illness, hospitalization, displacement, confinement, and/or crisis."

Last month, Manson performed "The Beautiful People" with Cyndi Lauper.

Marilyn Manson With Shooter Jennings + Linda Perry, "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)" - Jan 4. 2020