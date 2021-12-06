Maynard James Keenan Reveals Which Song Should Serve as Entry Point for New Tool Listeners

Haven't become a member of the Tool Army yet, but want to see what all the fuss is about? Singer Maynard James Keenan recently made things a little easier for those who've yet to dig into the band's music, providing the song he thinks serves as the best entry point for new listeners.

Tool tend to take listeners on epic journeys, complete with sometimes odd time signatures, but it's definitely well worth the time to sift through the complexities of the band's music. But for those looking for something a little more accessible, Keenan told BBC Radio 1 Rock Show host Daniel P. Carter that they should try out "The Pot" from the band's 2006 album, 10,000 Days.

“To me that’s one of the examples of some of our earlier energy blending perfectly with our more mature energy and kind of nods to our influences over the year," says the vocalist. "I feel like we really kind of struggle to make sure that all four of us shine as best we can on everything we do, to exhaustion. But I feel like this one is one of the one’s that felt, not effortless, but fresh and conscious consciously effortless, if that makes sense? It just captures that vibe that I think."

The singer adds, "If you’re gonna play a song for people to kind of get them into our band, I don’t think you should start with the 27-minute one. Calm down. Don’t get all QAnon on us. Focus on 'The Pot,' that will be the introduction to all the other possibilities that happen in this project.”

"The Pot" is one of Tool's biggest radio hits, topping the Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart back in 2006 and also hitting No. 5 for Alternative Airplay. It also received a Grammy nomination for Best Hard Rock Performance back in 2008.

And if you're a new Tool listener and really want your mind blown, you can check out the band live in concert early in 2022. They return to the road Jan. 10 in Eugene, Ore., with dates booked well into March for U.S. fans. That's quickly followed by a European trek starting in April. See all their scheduled dates here.

Within the course of the chat, Keenan also picked out key tracks from his other bands Puscifer and A Perfect Circle as well. Check out that chat in full at this location.

Tool, "The Pot"