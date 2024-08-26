"We're not going to be taking as long in-between offerings as we did."

Dave Mustaine joined Loudwire Nights on Friday (Aug. 23), to not only reflect on his band's prolific career, but also hint at what's to come for Megadeth.

"There were a lot of setbacks," he told Chuck Armstrong about the release of 2022's The Sick, the Dying...and the Dead!. "The pandemic, the blockade, the you name it, it's just so many things."

He also mentioned his 2019 throat cancer diagnosis as being an obvious, major setback in the release of the album.

"It was difficult on the guys because they're watching me go through all of this stuff," he recalled.

"One day I would be seemingly normal, the other day I would be so medicated that I couldn't stay awake and that was hard for the guys to see."

No matter what, though, Mustaine said he was pushing forward as hard as he could.

"I was fighting with everything, every moral fiber of my being to make sure that I stayed in the game."

What Else Did Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

What he looks for when finding a new member of the band: "Besides the talent part, it's just, you know, whether or not they're going to be able to handle the air at this altitude."

Whether or not he's ever co-written with someone in Nashville: "Just because you go sit down with somebody and try and write something doesn't mean it's going to pan out."

Why he finally feels like Megadeth is a band again with guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari: "It doesn't feel like some side players or some session guys..."

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Dave Mustaine joined Loudwire Nights on Friday, Aug. 23; the show replays online here, and you can tune in live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand.

