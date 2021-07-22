With a new studio album (Working With God) already out this year, Melvins are keeping the momentum rolling by offering up something new by way of something old — a career-spanning, 36-song acoustic album titled Five Legged Dog. An acoustic version of the Houdini favorite "Night Goat" has been released as well.

The collection features classic songs from the influential experimental rock group's mammoth catalog, stretching from 1987's Gluey Porch Treatments through 2017's Pinkus Abortion Technician on top of a couple fresh cover selections never recorded by Melvins before now.

If this latest rendition of "Night Goat" is any indication, the effort is still a heavy one despite the total absence of distorted guitar and bass, much like when Swans began to veer away from their pounding, metallic repetition that made them such an aural terror.

Listen to the song further down the page.

Guitarist and singer Buzz Osborne commented "I knew I wanted to do something ridiculously big. 36 songs reimagined by us acoustically is certainly ridiculous but it works. The magic of the songs is still there regardless of it being acoustic. Since we weren’t touring we had the time to do something of this size. I’m very excited about this record. Dale and Steven did a fantastic job on this. I think it’s a very special record. I can’t think of anyone else who’s done something like this."

"I think people will be surprised that we can do an acoustic version of a song like ‘Night Goat’ without losing any of the heaviness. We also worked hard on the vocal arrangements," added drummer Dale Crover. "People are going to freak out!"

Five Legged Dog will be released on Oct. 15 through Ipecac Recordings and the full track listing and artwork can be viewed beneath the video player for "Night Goat. Pre-order the album here and if you're looking to score the 4LP set, that will arrive on Jan. 28 of next year.

Melvins, "Night Goat" (Acoustic)

Melvins, Five Legged Dog Acoustic Album Artwork + Track Listing

Ipecac Recordings

01. "Edgar The Elephant" (A Walk With Love & Death)

02. "Up The Dumper" (The Bootlicker)

03. "Hung Bunny/Roman Dog Bird" (Lysol)

04. "Hooch" (Houdini)

05. "Billy Fish" (Nude With Boots)

06. "Shevil" (Stoner Witch)

07. "Charlie" (Redd Kross cover from Escape From LA single)

08. "A Growing Disgust" (Freak Puke)

09. "Eye Flys/Woman" (Gluey Porch Treatments – “Woman” is a Free cover)

10. "Pitfalls In Serving Warrants" (Honky)

11. "Outside Chance" (The Turtles cover from “Slithering Slaughter” single)

12. "Evil New War God" (The Bride Screamed Murder)

13. "The Bloated Pope" (Pigs of the Roman Empire)

14. "Bad Move" (from Dale Crover’s solo album, The Fickle Finger of Fate)

15. "With Teeth" (Lysol)

16. "Halo of Flies" (Alice Cooper cover from Sieg Howdy!)

17. "Oven" (Ozma)

18. "Sway" (Rolling Stones cover – previously unrecorded by Melvins)

19. "Anaconda" (Bullhead)

20. "Lovely Butterfly" (Honky)

21. "Boris" (Bullhead)

22. "It’s Shoved" (Bullhead)

23. "Honey Bucket" (Houdini)

24. "We Are Doomed" (The Bulls & The Bees)

25. "Flypaper" (Brainiac cover - previously unrecorded by Melvins)

26. "Let God Be Your Gardener" (Ozma)

27. "At The Stake" (Stoner Witch)

28. "Night Goat" (Houdini)

29. "Queen" (Stoner Witch)

30. "Everybody’s Talking" (Fred Neil cover – previously unrecorded by Melvins)

31. "Revolve" (Stoner Witch)

32. "Suicide In Progress" (Nude With Boots)

33. "Prig" (The Bootlicker)

34. "The Bit" (Stag)

35. "Civilized Worm" ((A) Senile Animal)

36. "Don’t Forget to Breathe" (Pinkus Abortion Technician)