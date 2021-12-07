Members of Tool, Foo Fighters, Queens of the Stone Age, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jane’s Addiction and Post Malone’s bands took part in a wild all-star jam for charity over the weekend, raising money for Malibu Elementary School.

How many amazing drummers do you need, guys? The makeshift supergroup brought Tool’s Danny Carey, Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins and RHCP’s Chad Smith together under the same roof, while QOTSA’s Josh Homme and Troy Van Leeuwen jammed alongside Jane’s Addiction’s Chris Chaney and Ozzy Osbourne / Post Malone collaborator Andrew Watt.

Social media video from the charity night shows the group performing Rod Stewart’s “Hot Legs,” QOTSA’s “Go With the Flow,” Warren Zevon’s “Werewolves of London” and The Clash’s “Should I Stay or Should I Go.”

Take a look at some fan-filmed footage from the night below.

Foo Fighters released their tenth studio album, Medicine at Midnight, earlier this year. Red Hot Chili Peppers recently informed fans that their new album (their first with John Frusciante in over a decade) is "almost done." Ozzy Osbourne's follow-up to Ordinary Man is well on the way to completion and will feature Zakk Wylde on guitar.