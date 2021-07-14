Metallica to Play Two 40th Anniversary Shows for Fan Club Members

The legendary Metallica formed in 1981, and to commemorate their 40th anniversary, they're going to play two shows for fan club members later this year.

The concerts will take place Dec. 17 and 19 in their hometown of San Francisco, Calif. at the Chase Center, where they played their two S&M2 symphony shows in September of 2019. In addition to the live performances, there will be other Metallica events occurring in the city throughout the weekend starting Dec. 16, including BLACKENED whiskey tastings and more.

Ticket details are to be announced, but they will only be available to Fifth Members — which are members of Metallica's fan club. Members will be given the opportunity to enter to win a reservation code that will allow them to buy tickets. The codes will be assigned to members randomly in an effort to give everyone a chance to attend the shows.

Once given a code, members can choose either 2-day tickets for both shows, or a single-day pass for one of them. Travel and accommodation packages will be available for purchase as well via Metallicatravel.com.

As far as COVID-19 restrictions, ticket holders will receive an update regarding San Francisco and the Chase Center's requirements 30 days prior to the show. The band urge fans to get vaccinated in the meantime.

"As hard as it is to believe, the band will be turning the big 4 – 0 this October. It’s a wild thing to wrap our heads around… it feels like just yesterday that we were hitting the stage playing our first show at Radio City in Anaheim, CA, in the spring of 1982!" the band wrote in a statement on their website.

"Okay, fair enough maybe that wasn’t just yesterday; so many things have happened since Lars [Ulrich] and James [Hetfield] got together in the fall of ’81… almost 2,000 live shows across seven continents, mind-blowing successes and crazy off-road adventures. It’s been a nutty ride and even though most of the time it feels like we’re just getting started, we’re excited to celebrate the past four decades with you."

Metallica have a handful of other dates set for 2021 and 2022, including some festival performances. See the full list of concerts here.

metallica.com