Read the Lyrics to Every Song on Metallica’s ’72 Seasons’ Album
Here are the lyrics to every song on Metallica's new album, 72 Seasons.
The record is the first from the metal legends since issuing Hardwired... To Self-Destruct and was lead by four pre-release tracks — "Lux Aeterna," "Screaming Suicide," "If Darkness Had a Son" and "72 Seasons," providing fans with a preview of one quarter of the record's tracks.
The album is also noteworthy as it features a combined seven co-writing credits between guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo, making it a more collaborative effort than usual.
Read the lyrics to all 12 72 Seasons tracks directly below.
THE LYRICS TO EVERY SONG ON METALLICA'S 72 SEASONS ALBUM (via Genius)
1. "72 Seasons"
Feeding on the wrath of man
Shot down, traumatic
Time haunted by the past
Long gone, dogmatic
Although the die is cast
Shot down, volcanic
But what is gone is gone and done
Look back, psychotic
No chance before this life began
Staring into black light
Dominating birthright
Wrath of man
Leaching through, split in two
Wrath of man
Crash into point of view
Wrath of man
Violence, inheritance
Wrath of man
Thrive upon, feeding on
Seventy-two seasons gone
Feeding on the wrath of man
Shoot back, erratic
Mad seasons take their toll
New mask, chaotic
Completely lost control
Shoot back, fanatic
Wither under looming shadow cast
Slip back, narcotic
Blinded by the ashes of the past
Staring into black light
Choking on the stage fright
Wrath of man
Lеaching through, split in two
Wrath of man
Crash into point of view
Wrath of man
Violence, inhеritance
Wrath of man
Thrive upon, feeding on
Seventy-two seasons gone
Piercing through, cut in two
Polarize
Point of view crash into
Paralyze
Feeding on the wrath of man
Man down, barbaric
Quick fire machine gun thoughts
Deep seed, stigmatic
Some have and some have not
Man down, demonic
No mercy from the ghost within
Turn back, hypnotic
There's breathing out, but not back in
Staring into black light
Permanently midnight
Wrath of man
Leaching through, split in two
Wrath of man
Crash into point of view
Wrath of man
Violence, inheritance
Wrath of man
Thrive upon, feeding on
Seventy-two seasons gone
Feeding on the wrath of man
2. "Shadows Follow"
Hanging by a thread as I play dead
Hanging by a thread and my mind is code red
Cut and run, try to hide, get away, shut my eyes, just to hide from the fate
Cut and run, try to hide, get away, cover up, get shelter from the hate
Demonized, liquified, tranquilized, prophesied, just to hide from life
Night and day, led astray, in decay, come what may, not to face that fight
Seething, breathing, nightmares grow
On I run, still, my shadows follow
Never can I stop 'cause they haunt me
Never can I stop 'cause the beast is hungry
Like a wolf on the hunt, stalking prey, closing in
No, it won't let me be
Like a wolf on the hunt stalks a prey
Any cost, fulfill a destiny
Seething fast, breathing, nightmares grow
On I run, still, my shadows follow
On I run, but still, my shadows follow
Cut and run, hide away from fate
Cover up, try to hide the hate
Like a wolf, it won't let me be
Closing in, wish away, shut my eyes
Wish it away
Seething fast, breathing, nightmares grow
On I run, still, my shadows follow
Facin' my demons, now I know
If I run, still, my shadows follow
I say "No," still, my shadows follow
3. "Screaming Suicide"
Welcome to this life
Born into the fight
Here to claim your dream
Look you in the eye
Patch the broken sky
Craving dopamine
Then my voice appears
Teaching you of fears
Are you good enough?
You don't recognize
Head is full of lies
You should just give up
Listen well, better listen well
Listen well, better listen well
Don't ever speak my name
Remеmber you're to blame
Keep mе inside
Keep me inside
My name is suicide
Curse another day
Spirit locked away
Punish and deprive
Hate to be awake
Living a mistake
More dead than alive
Then a voice appears
Whisper in your ears
"You are good enough"
Throwing down a rope
A lifeline of hope
Never give you up
Listen well, better listen well
Listen well, better listen well
Don't ever speak my name
Remember you're to blame
Keep me inside
Keep me inside
My name is suicide
Terrified in sleepless nights
Caught in spotlight, dead to rights
Isolate and fight your mind
Tellin' you you're left behind
My lying voice inside
Keeps drinking cyanide
And no more can you run
Into the sun
Terrified, sleepless nights
Caught in spotlight dead to rights
Isolate and fight your mind
Tellin' you you're left behind
And now you speak my name
You've given back the blame
Keep me deep inside
Don't you keep me inside
Screaming suicide
Now that I'm exposed inside
Shined a light on cyanide
I'm no longer needed here
Now you've faced your biggest fear
(Nice)
4. "Sleepwalk My Life Away"
Take a deep-waking breath
Hope the blood arrives
Burn my eyes with the sun
And pretend I'm alive
It never will appear
Strong as past desire
Light warming disappears
Like a cold, dead fire
Should I fall, I fall down?
Would you come, you come 'round?
Wake me
Caught in the spell I'm dreaming
Wake me
Day after day, repeating
Wake me
Sleepwalk my life away
Stagger on through the fog
In the midnight sun
Shouting out at the shapes
Of the namelеss no ones
All isn't what it seems
Cannot comprehend it
Captivе inside a dream
Where the dawn won't end it
Should I fall, I fall down?
Would you come, you come 'round?
Wake me
Caught in the spell I'm dreaming
Wake me
Day after day, repeating
Wake me
Sleepwalk my life away
Should I fall, I fall down?
Would you come, you come 'round?
Wake me
Caught in the spell I'm dreaming
Wake me
Day after day, repeating
Wake me
Sleepwalk my life away
"That was good, right?"
5. "You Must Burn!"
Catch a fire and burn all the misery
Foul fingers spin mob mentality
Anger on the rise as the flames grow higher
Choke on the smoke of the funeral pyre
Backfire
Killing all we've learned
History will burn
Burn it
Smile as it burns to the ground
The perfect don't want you around
Question yourself, you may learn
Who's the next witch you must burn?
You must burn
In the name of hell, henchmen to conspire
Black figures loom as a dark desire
Inquisition served, build your enemy
Tied to the stake, torching heresy
Flame out
Killing all we've learned
History will burn
Burn it
Smile as it burns to the ground
The perfect don't want you around
Question yourself, you may learn
You are the witch, you must burn
You must burn
In the heat of the night, in the moon's shining light
Feed the appetite
In the heat of the night, in the moon's shining light
Feed the appetite
Smile as it burns to the ground
The perfect don't want you around
Question yourself, you may learn
You are the witch, you must burn
You must burn
You must burn
You must burn
You must burn
6. "Lux Aeterna"
Anticipation
In domination
A sea of hearts beat as one, unified
Magnification
All generations
Approaching thunder awaiting the light
Full speed or nothing
Full speed or nothing
Lux æterna
Lux æterna, yeah
Exhilaration
Frenzied sensation
Kindred alliance connected inside
Commiseration
Sonic salvation
Cast out the demons that strangle your life
Full speed or nothing
Full speed or nothing
Lux æterna
Lux æterna, yeah
Lux æterna
Emancipation
Kill isolation
Never alone for the feelings alike
Amplification
Lightning the nation
Never alive more than right here tonight
Full speed or nothing
Full speed or nothing
Lux æterna
Lux ætеrna, yeah
Light it
7. "Crown of Barbed Wire"
So tight, this crown of barbed wire
It's destiny, I wear
It splits the skin to the soul
This jagged wreath I bear
This rusted empire I own
Bleed as I rust on this throne
Pierce me with torment
And all the rust that I own
So tight, this crown of barbed wire
So tight, this crown of barbed wire
So tight, this crown
Fist tight, it stains conviction
Drips down to bloodshot eyes
It crushes down what is real
Deep crimson blots the skies
This rusted empire I own
Bleed as I rust on this throne
Pierce me with torment
And all the rust that I own
So tight, this crown of barbed wire
So tight, this crown of barbed wire
So tight, this crown
This rusted еmpire I own
Bleed as I rust on this throne
Piercе me with torment
And all the rust that I own
So tight (So tight), this crown of barbed wire
So tight (So tight), this crown of barbed wire
So tight, this crown
8. "Chasing Light"
There's no light
Ooh, down and out as darkness falls
So much more than he can take
Oh, shakes the cage in deep withdrawals
Come on, give the boy a break
Oh, he will break
He's no mistake
Chase that light, lean on me
Face that fight, lean on me
Catch your fall, lean on me
End it all, lean on me
Struggle on 'cause without darkness
Without darkness, there's no light
Ooh, lost his way through wicked streets
But he is someone's little boy
Oh, all the love a young one needs
Thoughtless еlders have destroyеd
Endless destroy
He's just a boy
Chase that light, lean on me
Face that fight, lean on me
Catch your fall, lean on me
End it all, lean on me
Struggle on 'cause without darkness
Without darkness, there's no light
One step down, block it all from view
One step down, with apathy, look straight through
One step down, turn so you won't see
One step down, he's just like you and me
Chase that light, lean on me
Face that fight, lean on me
Catch your fall, lean on me
End it all, lean on me
Struggle on 'cause without darkness
Without darkness, there's no light
There's no light
9. "If Darkness Had a Son"
Temptation
Temptation
Temptation
Temptation
The beast still shouts for what it's yearning
He stokes the fire, desire burning
The never-ending quenchless craving
The unforgiven misbehaving
If darkness had a son, here I am
Temptation is his father
If darkness had a son, here I am
I bathe in holy water
Temptation, leave me be
Temptation
Temptation
Temptation
Temptation
So paint your eyеs as black as sorrow
Hide yourself behind tomorrow
Thе nightmares search for infiltration
In domination, captivation
If darkness had a son, here I am
Temptation is his father
If darkness had a son, here I am
I bathe in holy water
Temptation, leave me be
Return again to where it's darkest
Dragging home this heathen harvest
And all the children subjugated
Manipulated, propagated
If darkness had a son, here I am
Temptation is his father
If darkness had a son, here I am
I bathe in holy water
If darkness had a son (Here I am)
If darkness had a son (Here I am)
If darkness had a son (Here I am)
I bathe in holy water
Temptation, leave me be
10. "Too Far Gone?"
I, I am desperation
Need it so bad today
I, I am isolation
Static and disarray
Need this, gotta have more
Crawlin' out my skin
Sickness, scarring returns
Burning me again
Too far gone
Am I too far gone?
Am I too far gone to save?
Help me make it through the day
Oh
I, I am tribulation
Digging down to the bone
I, I am agitation
Never leaves me alone
Keep on, push it along
Don't want to feel this
Sink in, start to believe
That I don't exist
Too far gone
Am I too far gone?
Am I too far gone to save?
Help me make it through the day
Oh
All away
I am desperation
All away
I am isolation
All away
I am agitation
All away
Too far gone
Never too far gone
I'm too far gone to save
I can make it through the day
Make it through the day
Just for today
11. "Room of Mirrors"
In a mirrored room, all alone I stand
Strip away the phantom fame
Exposing all sides to see
The good and bad in me
In a mirrored room, all alone I stand
Seeing past the flesh and bone
The shame and the fear I hide
Could I show you what's inside?
Would you criticize, scrutinize, stigmatize my pain?
Would you summarize, patronize, classify insane?
So I stand here before you
You might judge, you might just bury me
Or you might set me free
In a mirrored room, talking to myself
And the voices pushing back
I'll let them inside my heart
But they'll tear it all apart
In a mirrored room, just a simple man
Naked, broken, beat, and scarred
What do I really know?
That fear of letting go
Would you criticize, scrutinize, analyze my pain?
Would you summarize, patronize, classify insane?
So I stand here before you
You might judge, you might just bury me
Or you might set me, or you might set me free
Would you criticize, scrutinize, ostracize my pain?
Would you summarize, patronize, classify insane?
So I stand here before you
You might judge, you might just bury me
Or you might set me
Oh, please, won't you set me free? Yeah, yeah
12. "Inamorata"
Welcome, won't you come inside?
Leave the ghost where I reside
Despite how they're refusin' me
If only I would never be
Comfort in the hell I know
Resentment like a cancer grows
Longing for the day I'm free
Burning gets you out of me
Lyin', supplyin' in need
Shedding and spreading the seed
Setting the trap with a thread
Spinnin' a web
Misery, she needs me
Oh-oh, but I need her more
Misery, she loves me
Oh-oh, but I love her more
Misery, she kills me
Oh-oh, but I end this war
Misery, she fills me
Oh no, but she's not what I'm livin' for
Ricochets within my head
Conversations never said
Magnifyin' every thought
That familiar pain she bought
Seeps inside eventually
Misery loves company
Sorry I created you
I suppose that I could end you too
She weeps (She weeps, she weeps, she weeps)
She weeps (She weeps, she weeps, she weeps)
Misery, she needs me
Oh-oh, but I need her more
Misery, she loves me
Oh-oh, but I love her more
Misery, she kills me
Ooh, but I end this war
Misery, she fills me
Oh no, but she's not what I'm livin' for, oh no
Ooh, misery
She needs me
But I need her more
She loves me
But I love her more
She kills me (She kills me)
But I end this war
She fills me (She fills me)
And she's not what I'm livin' for, oh no, oh no
No, no, no, no, no, no
Not while I'm livin'
Misery, she needs me
Oh-oh, but I need her more
Misery, she loves me
Oh, but I love her more
Misery, she kills me
Oh, but I end this war
Misery, she fills me
Oh no, but she's not what I'm livin' for
Misery, my misery
Misery, my misery
Misery
She's not why I'm livin' (My misery)
She's not why I'm livin'
Misery
She's not what I'm livin' for, no, no (My misery)
"Thank you, good night"
"That was the best one"
"That button was the best one"
"The best button"