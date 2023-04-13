Here are the lyrics to every song on Metallica's new album, 72 Seasons.

The record is the first from the metal legends since issuing Hardwired... To Self-Destruct and was lead by four pre-release tracks — "Lux Aeterna," "Screaming Suicide," "If Darkness Had a Son" and "72 Seasons," providing fans with a preview of one quarter of the record's tracks.

The album is also noteworthy as it features a combined seven co-writing credits between guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo, making it a more collaborative effort than usual.

The album will be supported by a massive world tour (get tickets here) in 2023 and 2024 and we're sure Metallica will have some other surprises in store along the way.

Read the lyrics to all 12 72 Seasons tracks directly below.

THE LYRICS TO EVERY SONG ON METALLICA'S 72 SEASONS ALBUM (via Genius)

Metallica, '72 Seasons' Blackened loading...

1. "72 Seasons"

Feeding on the wrath of man

Shot down, traumatic

Time haunted by the past

Long gone, dogmatic

Although the die is cast

Shot down, volcanic

But what is gone is gone and done

Look back, psychotic

No chance before this life began Staring into black light

Dominating birthright Wrath of man

Leaching through, split in two

Wrath of man

Crash into point of view

Wrath of man

Violence, inheritance

Wrath of man

Thrive upon, feeding on

Seventy-two seasons gone Feeding on the wrath of man

Shoot back, erratic

Mad seasons take their toll

New mask, chaotic

Completely lost control

Shoot back, fanatic

Wither under looming shadow cast

Slip back, narcotic

Blinded by the ashes of the past Staring into black light

Choking on the stage fright Wrath of man

Lеaching through, split in two

Wrath of man

Crash into point of view

Wrath of man

Violence, inhеritance

Wrath of man

Thrive upon, feeding on

Seventy-two seasons gone Piercing through, cut in two

Polarize

Point of view crash into

Paralyze Feeding on the wrath of man

Man down, barbaric

Quick fire machine gun thoughts

Deep seed, stigmatic

Some have and some have not

Man down, demonic

No mercy from the ghost within

Turn back, hypnotic

There's breathing out, but not back in Staring into black light

Permanently midnight Wrath of man

Leaching through, split in two

Wrath of man

Crash into point of view

Wrath of man

Violence, inheritance

Wrath of man

Thrive upon, feeding on

Seventy-two seasons gone Feeding on the wrath of man

2. "Shadows Follow"

Hanging by a thread as I play dead

Hanging by a thread and my mind is code red

Cut and run, try to hide, get away, shut my eyes, just to hide from the fate

Cut and run, try to hide, get away, cover up, get shelter from the hate

Demonized, liquified, tranquilized, prophesied, just to hide from life

Night and day, led astray, in decay, come what may, not to face that fight Seething, breathing, nightmares grow

On I run, still, my shadows follow Never can I stop 'cause they haunt me

Never can I stop 'cause the beast is hungry

Like a wolf on the hunt, stalking prey, closing in

No, it won't let me be

Like a wolf on the hunt stalks a prey

Any cost, fulfill a destiny Seething fast, breathing, nightmares grow

On I run, still, my shadows follow

On I run, but still, my shadows follow Cut and run, hide away from fate

Cover up, try to hide the hate

Like a wolf, it won't let me be

Closing in, wish away, shut my eyes Wish it away Seething fast, breathing, nightmares grow

On I run, still, my shadows follow

Facin' my demons, now I know

If I run, still, my shadows follow

I say "No," still, my shadows follow

3. "Screaming Suicide"

Welcome to this life

Born into the fight

Here to claim your dream

Look you in the eye

Patch the broken sky

Craving dopamine

Then my voice appears

Teaching you of fears

Are you good enough?

You don't recognize

Head is full of lies

You should just give up Listen well, better listen well

Listen well, better listen well Don't ever speak my name

Remеmber you're to blame

Keep mе inside

Keep me inside

My name is suicide Curse another day

Spirit locked away

Punish and deprive

Hate to be awake

Living a mistake

More dead than alive

Then a voice appears

Whisper in your ears

"You are good enough"

Throwing down a rope

A lifeline of hope

Never give you up Listen well, better listen well

Listen well, better listen well Don't ever speak my name

Remember you're to blame

Keep me inside

Keep me inside

My name is suicide Terrified in sleepless nights

Caught in spotlight, dead to rights

Isolate and fight your mind

Tellin' you you're left behind My lying voice inside

Keeps drinking cyanide

And no more can you run

Into the sun Terrified, sleepless nights

Caught in spotlight dead to rights

Isolate and fight your mind

Tellin' you you're left behind And now you speak my name

You've given back the blame

Keep me deep inside

Don't you keep me inside

Screaming suicide Now that I'm exposed inside

Shined a light on cyanide

I'm no longer needed here

Now you've faced your biggest fear

(Nice)

4. "Sleepwalk My Life Away"

Take a deep-waking breath

Hope the blood arrives

Burn my eyes with the sun

And pretend I'm alive

It never will appear

Strong as past desire

Light warming disappears

Like a cold, dead fire Should I fall, I fall down?

Would you come, you come 'round? Wake me

Caught in the spell I'm dreaming

Wake me

Day after day, repeating

Wake me

Sleepwalk my life away Stagger on through the fog

In the midnight sun

Shouting out at the shapes

Of the namelеss no ones

All isn't what it seems

Cannot comprehend it

Captivе inside a dream

Where the dawn won't end it Should I fall, I fall down?

Would you come, you come 'round? Wake me

Caught in the spell I'm dreaming

Wake me

Day after day, repeating

Wake me

Sleepwalk my life away Should I fall, I fall down?

Would you come, you come 'round? Wake me

Caught in the spell I'm dreaming

Wake me

Day after day, repeating

Wake me

Sleepwalk my life away "That was good, right?"

5. "You Must Burn!"

Catch a fire and burn all the misery

Foul fingers spin mob mentality

Anger on the rise as the flames grow higher

Choke on the smoke of the funeral pyre

Backfire Killing all we've learned

History will burn

Burn it Smile as it burns to the ground

The perfect don't want you around

Question yourself, you may learn

Who's the next witch you must burn?

You must burn In the name of hell, henchmen to conspire

Black figures loom as a dark desire

Inquisition served, build your enemy

Tied to the stake, torching heresy

Flame out Killing all we've learned

History will burn

Burn it Smile as it burns to the ground

The perfect don't want you around

Question yourself, you may learn

You are the witch, you must burn

You must burn In the heat of the night, in the moon's shining light

Feed the appetite

In the heat of the night, in the moon's shining light

Feed the appetite Smile as it burns to the ground

The perfect don't want you around

Question yourself, you may learn

You are the witch, you must burn

You must burn You must burn

You must burn

You must burn

6. "Lux Aeterna"

Anticipation

In domination

A sea of hearts beat as one, unified

Magnification

All generations

Approaching thunder awaiting the light Full speed or nothing

Full speed or nothing Lux æterna

Lux æterna, yeah Exhilaration

Frenzied sensation

Kindred alliance connected inside

Commiseration

Sonic salvation

Cast out the demons that strangle your life Full speed or nothing

Full speed or nothing Lux æterna

Lux æterna, yeah Lux æterna Emancipation

Kill isolation

Never alone for the feelings alike

Amplification

Lightning the nation

Never alive more than right here tonight Full speed or nothing

Full speed or nothing Lux æterna

Lux ætеrna, yeah Light it

7. "Crown of Barbed Wire"

So tight, this crown of barbed wire

It's destiny, I wear

It splits the skin to the soul

This jagged wreath I bear This rusted empire I own

Bleed as I rust on this throne

Pierce me with torment

And all the rust that I own So tight, this crown of barbed wire

So tight, this crown of barbed wire

So tight, this crown Fist tight, it stains conviction

Drips down to bloodshot eyes

It crushes down what is real

Deep crimson blots the skies This rusted empire I own

Bleed as I rust on this throne

Pierce me with torment

And all the rust that I own So tight, this crown of barbed wire

So tight, this crown of barbed wire

So tight, this crown This rusted еmpire I own

Bleed as I rust on this throne

Piercе me with torment

And all the rust that I own So tight (So tight), this crown of barbed wire

So tight (So tight), this crown of barbed wire

So tight, this crown

8. "Chasing Light"

There's no light Ooh, down and out as darkness falls

So much more than he can take

Oh, shakes the cage in deep withdrawals

Come on, give the boy a break Oh, he will break

He's no mistake Chase that light, lean on me

Face that fight, lean on me

Catch your fall, lean on me

End it all, lean on me Struggle on 'cause without darkness

Without darkness, there's no light Ooh, lost his way through wicked streets

But he is someone's little boy

Oh, all the love a young one needs

Thoughtless еlders have destroyеd Endless destroy

He's just a boy Chase that light, lean on me

Face that fight, lean on me

Catch your fall, lean on me

End it all, lean on me Struggle on 'cause without darkness

Without darkness, there's no light One step down, block it all from view

One step down, with apathy, look straight through

One step down, turn so you won't see

One step down, he's just like you and me Chase that light, lean on me

Face that fight, lean on me

Catch your fall, lean on me

End it all, lean on me Struggle on 'cause without darkness

Without darkness, there's no light There's no light

9. "If Darkness Had a Son"

Temptation

Temptation

Temptation

Temptation The beast still shouts for what it's yearning

He stokes the fire, desire burning

The never-ending quenchless craving

The unforgiven misbehaving If darkness had a son, here I am

Temptation is his father

If darkness had a son, here I am

I bathe in holy water

Temptation, leave me be Temptation

Temptation

Temptation

Temptation So paint your eyеs as black as sorrow

Hide yourself behind tomorrow

Thе nightmares search for infiltration

In domination, captivation If darkness had a son, here I am

Temptation is his father

If darkness had a son, here I am

I bathe in holy water

Temptation, leave me be Return again to where it's darkest

Dragging home this heathen harvest

And all the children subjugated

Manipulated, propagated If darkness had a son, here I am

Temptation is his father

If darkness had a son, here I am

I bathe in holy water If darkness had a son (Here I am)

If darkness had a son (Here I am)

If darkness had a son (Here I am)

I bathe in holy water

Temptation, leave me be

10. "Too Far Gone?"

I, I am desperation

Need it so bad today

I, I am isolation

Static and disarray

Need this, gotta have more

Crawlin' out my skin

Sickness, scarring returns

Burning me again Too far gone

Am I too far gone?

Am I too far gone to save?

Help me make it through the day

Oh I, I am tribulation

Digging down to the bone

I, I am agitation

Never leaves me alone

Keep on, push it along

Don't want to feel this

Sink in, start to believe

That I don't exist Too far gone

Am I too far gone?

Am I too far gone to save?

Help me make it through the day

Oh All away

I am desperation

All away

I am isolation

All away

I am agitation

All away Too far gone

Never too far gone

I'm too far gone to save

I can make it through the day

Make it through the day Just for today

11. "Room of Mirrors"

In a mirrored room, all alone I stand

Strip away the phantom fame

Exposing all sides to see

The good and bad in me

In a mirrored room, all alone I stand

Seeing past the flesh and bone

The shame and the fear I hide

Could I show you what's inside? Would you criticize, scrutinize, stigmatize my pain?

Would you summarize, patronize, classify insane?

So I stand here before you

You might judge, you might just bury me

Or you might set me free In a mirrored room, talking to myself

And the voices pushing back

I'll let them inside my heart

But they'll tear it all apart

In a mirrored room, just a simple man

Naked, broken, beat, and scarred

What do I really know?

That fear of letting go Would you criticize, scrutinize, analyze my pain?

Would you summarize, patronize, classify insane?

So I stand here before you

You might judge, you might just bury me

Or you might set me, or you might set me free Would you criticize, scrutinize, ostracize my pain?

Would you summarize, patronize, classify insane?

So I stand here before you

You might judge, you might just bury me

Or you might set me

Oh, please, won't you set me free? Yeah, yeah

12. "Inamorata"

Welcome, won't you come inside?

Leave the ghost where I reside

Despite how they're refusin' me

If only I would never be

Comfort in the hell I know

Resentment like a cancer grows

Longing for the day I'm free

Burning gets you out of me Lyin', supplyin' in need

Shedding and spreading the seed

Setting the trap with a thread

Spinnin' a web Misery, she needs me

Oh-oh, but I need her more

Misery, she loves me

Oh-oh, but I love her more

Misery, she kills me

Oh-oh, but I end this war

Misery, she fills me

Oh no, but she's not what I'm livin' for Ricochets within my head

Conversations never said

Magnifyin' every thought

That familiar pain she bought

Seeps inside eventually

Misery loves company

Sorry I created you

I suppose that I could end you too She weeps (She weeps, she weeps, she weeps)

She weeps (She weeps, she weeps, she weeps) Misery, she needs me

Oh-oh, but I need her more

Misery, she loves me

Oh-oh, but I love her more

Misery, she kills me

Ooh, but I end this war

Misery, she fills me

Oh no, but she's not what I'm livin' for, oh no Ooh, misery

She needs me

But I need her more

She loves me

But I love her more

She kills me (She kills me)

But I end this war

She fills me (She fills me)

And she's not what I'm livin' for, oh no, oh no

No, no, no, no, no, no

Not while I'm livin' Misery, she needs me

Oh-oh, but I need her more

Misery, she loves me

Oh, but I love her more

Misery, she kills me

Oh, but I end this war

Misery, she fills me

Oh no, but she's not what I'm livin' for Misery, my misery

Misery, my misery

Misery

She's not why I'm livin' (My misery)

She's not why I'm livin'

Misery

She's not what I'm livin' for, no, no (My misery) "Thank you, good night"

"That was the best one"

"That button was the best one"

"The best button"

