The concert industry has been hugely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, but Danny Wimmer Presents, producers of many of the top rock and metal festivals, are helping fans get their music fix by launching the new online series, Offstage With DWP.

The series is expected to feature never before seen festival performances straight from the DWP vault, one-on-one band interviews, exclusive performances, lifestyle segments and plenty more.

The Offstage With DWP series will kick off this Friday (June 12) with a full headline set from Metallica at the MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus, Ohio from back in 2017.

Additional content to be posted in the coming weeks includes selected songs from the Foo Fighters’ headline set at Sonic Temple 2019, interviews conducted by DWP EVP of Talent Gary Spivack, with Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach, Brent Smith of Shinedown, Randy Blythe of Lamb of God, Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless, as well as brand new acoustic performances from Tim McIlrath of Rise Against, Lzzy Hale & Joe Hottinger of Halestorm, a mixology session with Fletcher Dragge of Pennywise, and so much more.

“Like so many other live event producers, we have been severely impacted by COVID-19,” says DWP Chief Marketing Officer Chamie McCurry. “We miss our festival experience and we know our fans do too, so we wanted to take this opportunity to offer some unique and original content rooted in our rock and roll lifestyle.”

See a trailer for Offstage With DWP below and be sure to keep up with the series via Facebook, YouTube and Twitch. Installments will also be archived at the Danny Wimmer Presents website.

Offstage With DWP Trailer