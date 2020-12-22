Danny Wimmer Presents has partnered with Sixthman for its first International rock and metal festival, which will consist of five days at sea and one full day on a private island in Belize.

The cruise will depart from Miami, Fla. on Feb. 16, 2022 and spend a day and night on the island of Harvest Caye in Belize. The ship, which will hold over 2,500 fans, will have multiple stages for the various performances that will occur during the trek, and the headliners will play on the island.

Stay tuned for the lineup, which will be revealed in early 2021.

Norwegian Cruise Line is providing the ship for the cruise. In addition to the live performances and artist-interactive events fans can enjoy, there will be several bars and lounges, pools, hot tubs, restaurants, a casino and a spa on board. The island itself boasts a whole other group of activities ranging from a swim-up bar in the ocean to zip lining and more.

“We are excited to venture into our first international event in 2022. Joining forces with Sixthman to create a concert at sea, plus a day long festival on an exclusive island, we know this will be a vacation unlike anything our fans have ever experienced,” founder Danny Wimmer enthused.

Prices, payment plans and deposit options will be available soon. Join the mailing list to stay up to date with all information pertaining to the event.