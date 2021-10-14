We can guarantee you've never heard Metallica's classic "Master of Puppets" quite like this before.

Anthony Vincent, the YouTube musician and creator of the Ten Second Songs video series, is back with what he calls "Master of Puppets in 50 Styles."

Indeed, that means he sings the 1986 Metallica title track in 50 different ways over a single reading of the tune, including in the disparate styles of David Bowie, James Brown, Culture Club, Daft Punk, Dir En Gray, Dream Theater, Fugees, King Diamond, The Kinks, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Misfits, Pentatonix, Queen, Sabaton, Spiritbox, The Weeknd and more.

Watch the video down toward the bottom of this post.

Vincent's talent is undeniable — he can sing in the style of Tool just as well as he can turn Adele into 25 different genres. In February, Vincent made a synthwave Alice in Chains cover.

But Vincent's not the only one to thank for this Metallica multi-cover. That's Joey Izzo in the video providing the accompaniment; Izzo also mixed and mastered the creation.

Metallica recently played Aftershock Festival after releasing a remastered and expanded edition of their 1991 "Black Album." In September, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich said it was "way too early" to talk about a new Metallica album.

Vincent's also been busy this year, sharing an acoustic cover of Audioslave's "Like a Stone," a piano ballad version of Alice in Chains' "Would?" and a smooth jazz Foo Fighters rendition of "Everlong," among others.

Hear more of Vincent's work at tensecondsongs.com and patreon.com/tensecondsongs.

Anthony Vincent, "Master of Puppets in 50 Styles"