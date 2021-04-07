Foo Fighters, but it's smooth jazz? Don't croak at the idea. The Dave Grohl-led act's classic "Everlong" has been remade in a jazzy way by prolific YouTuber and Ten Second Songs singer Anthony Vincent. And, believe it or not, the combo’s smooth as smooth could be.

Imagine entering some smoky lounge in the '80s or '90s and grabbing a highball as a showman with a jazz combo provides the evening's entertainment. But maybe it's an alternate universe where the singer is crooning alt-rock hits instead of the club's usual loungey fare.

Listen to the smooth jazz "Everlong" down toward the bottom of this post.

At this point, Vincent's talent is undeniable — he can sing in the style of Tool just as well as he can turn Adele into 25 different genres. (Earlier this year, Vincent even made a synthwave cover of Alice in Chains' Man in the Box.") But Vincent's not the only one to thank for this inventive Foo Fighters rendition. That's Joey Izzo in the video providing the accompaniment; Izzo also mixed and mastered the track.

And Vincent's been busy this year. In March, he shared an acoustic cover of Audioslave's "Like a Stone." In January, he did a piano ballad version of Alice in Chains' "Would?" (Hear more at tensecondsongs.com and check out Vincent's Patreon at patreon.com/tensecondsongs.)

Foo Fighters themselves just released a new album. It's called Medicine at Midnight, and it sports the singles "Waiting on War," "No Son of Mine" and "Shame Shame." In February, the Foos were included among the 2021 nominees for possible induction into the Rock Hall of Fame.

Anthony Vincent Sings Foo Fighters' "Everlong" but It's Jazz