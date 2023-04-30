Setlist, Photos + Video – Metallica Play Second Show of ‘No Repeat Weekend’ in Amsterdam

This past Thursday (April 27), Metallica played the first show of their expansive M72 world tour, and it was full of awesome inclusions (such as the live debut of two 72 Seasons songs alongside plenty of classic material). Last night (April 29), they returned to the Johan Cruijff Arena – in Amsterdam, Netherlands – for the second performance of their “No Repeat Weekend,” and it was arguably even more surprising and satisfying.

As promised, none of the tracks from April 27 were duplicated last night. Instead, the iconic quartet dished out a whole new set of 16 songs, including the live debut of another tune from their latest LP: “You Must Burn!” (which features bassist Robert Trujillo’s first-ever backing vocal). According to setlist.fm, the evening saw them play “Until It Sleeps” for the first time since November 2008, too, and attendees were also treated to the first playthrough of “72 Seasons” in front of a live audience (as well as the first full live rendition of “If Darkness Had a Son”).

Other highlights included “Welcome Home (Sanitarium),” “The Unforgiven” and closer “Enter Sandman.” As such, it was perhaps a more well-rounded and dynamic performance than their concert two nights prior.

Of course, they were preceded by Ice Nine Kills and Nightwish frontwoman Floor Jansen (who replaced Five Finger Death Punch due to frontman Ivan Moody still recovering from hernia surgery). You can view their setlists here and here, respectively.

You can see (and compare) both of Metallica's setlists below, as well as see photos and fan-shot videos.

So, why not let us know which night you think was better?!

Metallica Setlist — April 27, 2023 in Amsterdam, Netherlands (via setlist.fm)

01. "Orion" (first time as opener since Dec. 10, 2011)

02. "For Whom the Bell Tolls"

03. "Holier Than Thou"

04. "King Nothing"

05. "Lux Aeterna"

06. "Screaming Suicide" (live debut)

07. "Fade to Black"

08. "Sleepwalk My Life Away" (live debut)

09. "Nothing Else Matters"

10. "Sad But True"

11. "The Day That Never Comes"

12. "Ride the Lightning"

13. "Battery"

14. "Fuel"

15. "Seek & Destroy"

16. "Master of Puppets"

Metallica Setlist — April 29, 2023 in Amsterdam, Netherlands (via setlist.fm)

01. "The Call of Ktulu”

02. "Creeping Death”

03. "Leper Messiah”

04. "Until It Sleeps” (first performance since Nov. 3, 2008)

05. "72 Seasons (first time in front of a live audience)

06. "If Darkness Had a Son” (first full live performance)

07. "Welcome Home (Sanitarium)”

08. "You Must Burn!” (live debut)

09. "The Unforgiven”

10. "Wherever I May Roam”

11. "Harvester of Sorrow”

12. "Moth Into Flame”

13. "Fight Fire with Fire”

14. "Whiskey in the Jar” (traditional cover)

15. "One”

16. "Enter Sandman”

Metallica, Live Footage From April 29, 2023 in Amsterdam, Netherlands

“Enter Sandman”

“One”

“If Darkness Had a Son”

“72 Seasons”

“Until It Sleeps”

“Moth Into Flame”

“The Call of Ktulu”

“Whiskey in the Jar”

“Welcome Home (Sanitarium)”

“You Must Burn!”

“Wherever I May Roam”

Photos — Metallica Live on April 29, 2023 in Amsterdam, Netherlands