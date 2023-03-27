"When I joined Metallica, I'd never sung in my whole life, so the fact that I can now support a backup vocal is pretty cool." That's what Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo says of his debut Metallica backing vocal turn on "You Must Burn," a song on the band's 72 Seasons.

Indeed, it's the first time the Metallica bass player of 20 years has contributed vocals on a Metallica studio recording, as the bassist revealed in an extensive new interview on Metallica's "So What!" blog.

"For the first time in my life, I get to sing on a Metallica record and support [lead singer and guitarist] James [Hetfield]," Trujillo explains. "I'm very proud of that. So we're getting better. We're learning and still growing in this band. … The respect level is much higher."

Recalling the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the bassist explained how Metallica found early inspiration for the album around the time of 2020's …And Justice for All redux "Blackened 2020."

"[Metallica drummer] Lars [Ulrich] and I had a conversation after we had done [it]," Trujillo says. "And just to be clear, James sparked the whole thing when he sent over 'Blackened 2020' for us all to throw down."

He continues, "After that, Lars kind of trusted that I would try to come up with an acoustic version of 'The Day That Never Comes.' I don't know if I disappointed him or if I didn't come through. But basically, that day never came because I threw together an original piece that had nothing to do with [that] acoustic version."

Some Inspiration Behind 72 Seasons

Trujillo adds, "That original piece is not on the album, so don't look for it. … I don't think [it] was ever intended to be on the album. More than anything, it was intended to make a point, which was, Fuck it, let's be creative, let's concentrate on new ideas, new music, a new record."

Though the piece isn't on 72 Seasons, it seems that flourish of creativity is what led to Trujillo entering the vocal booth for the first time with Metallica.

"I was surprised when I got the call from [Metallica producer] Greg [Fidelman] because I was coming up to play a little bass, but then he said, 'I'm going to have you sing on a couple [of] things, too," Trujillo recalls. "And I was, like, 'Really?' I got a little nervous."

He reveals, " At the same time, I was very motivated. Fortunately for me, the part really does suit my comfort zone. … It sits and slots in really well with the moment and bass breakdown. So it's cool that it's this breakdown that James and I were able to jam on and create, and then I get to sing on it too."

Trujillo Has Sang With Metallica Before

Though it is technically his first publicly-heard recorded vocal part with Metallica once it is issued on the album, Trujillo has sang live with the band before, including alongside Hetfield on "Spit Out the Bone."

The bassist also cut vocals in the studio with Metallica before, but it seems those didn't make the final mix for the project. And in 2018, Trujillo sang on a live Celtic Frost tribute cover accompanied by Metallica's Kirk Hammett as part of the pair's in-concert "doodles."

Metallica "M72" 2023 Tour Dates

Metallica take off on their "M72 World Tour" beginning next month. See the tour dates below. Get Metallica concert tickets here. 72 Seasons comes out on April 14. Pre-order it here. The album is preceded by singles such as "Lux Æterna," "Screaming Suicide" and "If Darkness Had a Son." Watch the music videos for the singles down toward the bottom of this post.

April 27 – Amsterdam NL @ Cruijff Arena

April 29 – Amsterdam NL @ Cruijff Arena

May 17 – Paris FR @ Stade de France

May 19 – Paris FR @ Stade de France

May 26 – Hamburg DE @ Volksparkstadion

May 28 – Hamburg DE @ Volksparkstadion

June 16 – Gothenburg SE @ Ullevi Stadium

June 18 – Gothenburg SE @ Ullevi Stadium

Aug. 4 – East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 6 – East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 11 – Montreal, Quebec @ Stade Olympique

Aug. 13 – Montreal, Quebec @ Stade Olympique

Aug. 18 – Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium

Aug. 20 – Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium

Aug. 25 – Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium

Aug. 27 – Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium

Sept. 1 – Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium

Sept. 3 – Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium

Nov. 3 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Dome

Nov. 5 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Dome

Nov. 10 – Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field

Nov. 12 – Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field

May 24, 2024 – Munich DE @ Olympiastadion

May 26, 2024 – Munich DE @ Olympiastadion

June 7, 2024 – Helsinki FI @ Olympic Stadium

June 9, 2024 – Helsinki FI @ Olympic Stadium

June 14, 2024 – Copenhagen DK @ Parken Stadium

June 16, 2024 – Copenhagen DK @ Parken Stadium

July 5, 2024 – Warsaw PL @ PGE Narodowy

July 7, 2024 – Warsaw PL @ PGE Narodowy

July 12, 2024 – Madrid ES @ Estadio Cívitas

July 14, 2024 – Madrid ES @ Estadio Cívitas

Aug. 2, 2024 – Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium

Aug. 4, 2024 – Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium

Aug. 9, 2024 – Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

Aug. 11, 2024 – Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

Aug. 16, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ US Bank Stadium

Aug. 18, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ US Bank Stadium

Aug. 23, 2024 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Commonwealth

Aug. 25, 2024 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Commonwealth

Aug. 30, 2024 – Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field

Sept. 1, 2024 – Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field

Sept. 20, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol

Sept. 22, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol

Sept. 27, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol

Sept. 29, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol

Metallica, "Lux Æterna" (Music Video)

Metallica, "Screaming Suicide" (Music Video)

Metallica, "If Darkness Had a Son" (Music Video)