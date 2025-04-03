Metallica have authored some of the heaviest songs in rock and metal, but at least one song in their catalog admittedly makes guitarist Kirk Hammett cry.

While speaking with the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast last month, the guitarist confessed that he got emotional the first time he heard one particular Metallica song and he wasn't the only band member to have that reaction.

What Song Moved Metallica's Kirk Hammett to Tears?

The confession came as Hammett was speaking about the much maligned collaborative album Lulu that Metallica did with Lou Reed.

“That album means so much to me for a number of reasons," stated Hammett, adding, "The lyrics are amazing. It’s poetry from track to track. I’m a huge Lou Reed fan. To be able to hang out with him and work with him musically meant so much.”

Then honing in on the album's material, Hammett revealed, "the track 'Junior Dad' – I can’t listen to it, man. Brings me to tears."

"I remember when Lou said, ‘I have a song for you and I want this to be on the album.’ And he played it for James [Hetfield] and I. And by the end of the song, I looked at James, and James looked at me and we both had tears in our eyes. Then Lou Reed came in and saw us both crying in the kitchen. He’s smiling and he said, ‘I got you, didn’t I?'"

Lou Reed and Metallica, "Junior Dad"

Why "Junior Dad" Impacted Kirk Hammett So Much

Back in 2011, Metallica spoke with Rolling Stone about their experience working with Lou Reed. Within the chat, Hammett addressed the album closing "Junior Dad" and why it meant so much to him.

The guitarist's father had just died earlier in the spring ahead of the recording sessions. He admitted at the time, "I couldn't stay in the room." The guitarist reveals that just a few seconds later, Hetfield followed him out of the room weeping as well.

"James comes into the kitchen, sobbing," recalled Hammett. "Lou took down the guitar players in Metallica in one fell swoop. After that, anything Lou wanted, he had me. I'd play it."

Reflecting on the experience, Hammett added that he felt they were "kindred souls" with Reed and remarked, "We both have a clear vision of what you should sound like and say. Also, he has an edge that totally fits. He speaks our language, slightly sarcastic and blunt, like another pea in the pod."

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Speaks With the Rolling Stone Music Now Podcast