What Metallica Text Each Other in Their Group Chat

What do Metallica's members text each other in their group chat?

During a recent interview with Variety, drummer Lars Ulrich revealed that at least some of the discussion amongst the band members is very much like what the rest of us do - finding memes on the internet and having a good laugh over it.

"We have a band-only text thread that’s just for the four members, and there are definitely some fun things that we see in this day and age with everybody being so creative,' says the drummer.

"There was this Star Wars one going around a week or two ago which was really funny. There are some conversations between Darth Vader and a whole thing that builds up, and then they’re talking about the dark side. Then all of a sudden it goes into 'Darkness imprisoning me!' — that whole thing from 'One.' I think it had its origins on TikTok," shared Ulrich.

"We love people’s creativity, and to see so many fans reinterpret our songs, whether it’s on guitar or drums or singing them and obviously taking them into different genres," admits Ulrich. "Sometimes you mix a little AI in there and then something fun spits out. It’s a lot to keep track of because this happens hundreds, if not thousands, of times a day. But there are some fun ones that get into our band-only text thread for the four of us to enjoy and appreciate."

Lars Reads the Comments

Lars' admission of sharing Metallica memes in the group chat is yet another piece of recognition of what the discussion of his band is in social media circles. Back in 2023, the drummer also shared that he has actually "read the comments" when it comes to learning about the band's music as well. But he does so with a particular strategy in mind.

Speaking with Metal Hammer, he offered, "If you decide to go down into the comment sections, at least for me, you have to prepare yourself for not taking any of it overly personally. You have to kind of remove yourself from it. But I’d like to challenge anybody in a band to say they don’t look at comments.”

“I mean, I’m not sitting up until four o’clock in the morning scrolling through every one,” he clarifies, "But when you haven’t put any music out in five or six years and you dump something like 'Lux Æterna' on an unsuspecting world, you’re going to want to see what the feedback is."

Metallica in 2025

When Lars isn't on the internet, he does keep the beat in the biggest metal band in the world.

Metallica continue to play multi-night stands in cities around the world. Having just played in Tampa last week, the group will venture to Houston, Santa Clara and Denver later this month completing their U.S. tour leg.

Metallica will also appear at Ozzy and Black Sabbath's Back to the Beginning concert on July 5 in Birmingham, England, while their next tour leg kicks off Nov. 1 in Perth, Australia. See all the scheduled Metallica dates and get ticketing information through their website.

It should also be noted that a new film centered around the band's fanbase is out there called Metallica Saved My Life. Ticketing details can be found through the film's website.