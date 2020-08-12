Metallica Rock Three Songs During ‘Howard Stern’ Appearance

If you're in need of a Metallica live fix, the group provided it, playing a three-song set during their appearance on SiriusXM's Howard Stern Show. The band, teasing their upcoming drive-in show, have been rehearsing of late and took the opportunity while on Stern's show to play "Wherever I May Roam," "The Unforgiven" and "All Within My Hands" for the listening audience, as heard below.

The band hit on a number of topics while speaking with Stern, including going through Covid screenings and wearing masks (minus Hetfield) during rehearsals, discussing the bubble performance space they'll have for the upcoming show and reflecting on their collaborations with Lady Gaga and Lou Reed.

Metallica also have their Metallica & San Francisco Symphony: S&M2 live album coming on Aug. 28. In addition to the three Metallica songs played, the guys also toyed with bits of Jimi Hendrix's "Purple Haze" and Led Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven" during the broadcast.

In other non-Stern related Metallica news, it's been revealed that Metallica have another $1.5 million in grants going to over a dozen community colleges as part of their Metallica Scholars program. The grants are coming from the band's charitable branch, the All Within My Hands Foundation. This comes a day after it was revealed that Metallica were also teaming up with Wolverine boots for a pair of limited edition Metallica branded boots with the proceeds going to help fund scholarships for community college trade school students. See Lars Ulrich speaking about the second year of their Metallica Scholars program below.

Metallica Perform on The Howard Stern Show

Metallica's Lars Ulrich Speaks About the Band's Metallica Scholars Program