First Trailer for New ‘Metalocalypse’ Movie Is Here, So Is the Brutal New Dethklok Song ‘Aortic Desecration’

As anticipation continues to build for the new Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar movie and Dethklok's new album, Dethalbum IV, fans can now view the first film trailer and get a taste of the record by way of the brutal song "Aortic Desecration."

This is the first new music to arrive under the Dethklok name since 2012's Deathalbum III, though the band leader and animated series co-creator Brendon Small has issued music under his own name (The Doomstar Requiem - A Klok Opera Soundtrack, a soundtrack to accompany the Metalocalypse movie of the same name) as well as two albums under the banner of Brendon Small's Galaktikon.

"Aortic Desecration" clocks (or should we say "kloks") in at just over four minutes — a chunky brutalizer that finds Small growling as Metalocalypse character/fictional Dethklok frontman Nathan Explosion much deeper than ever before.

Dethklok, "Aortic Desecration"

As for the new film trailer, what could be more exciting? Small has been trying to continue the Dethklok/Metalocalypse saga for years, getting pushback from Adult Swim while asking fans for help in saving the TV show. As they say, good things come to those who wait, and this is quite a bit more than simply another "good thing." It's great!

The movie has also been given a Blu-ray and digital release date of Aug. 22, while the motion picture soundtrack will arrive on Aug. 25.

A press release offers a synopsis of the movie:

The all-new animated movie begins after the heroic rescue of Toki Wartooth; Dethklok frontman Nathan Explosion finds himself traumatized in a BRUTAL professional and romantic flat-spin, all while he is tasked with fulfilling the prophecy and confronting the ultimate songwriting challenge to save the planet. Can Nathan Explosion look beyond his brutally damaged ego to save his band, stop the Metalocalypse, and finally face the ultimate evil: Salacia?

Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar Movie Trailer

'Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar' Warner Bros. / Adult Swim loading...

Dethklok On Tour With Babymetal

From late summer into early fall, Dethklok will be on a co-headlining tour with Babymetal. See all those dates here.

