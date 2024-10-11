Mexico Metal Fest 2024 Postponed, Statement Released

The 2024 edition of the Mexico Metal Fest has been postponed by the organizers, though they moved quickly to salvage some of the bands from the original lineup for a special day-long concert this Saturday in its place.

The original lineup of the event was set to feature headliners King Diamond and KK's Priest, with sets from Belphegor, Napalm Death, Lucifer, Krisiun, Kataklysm, Mortiis and more. The event was set to take place at Expo Guadalupe, Monterrey, Nuevo León.

Why Was the Mexico Metal Fest Postponed?

In a statement, organizers cited "unfavorable circumstances," emphasizing, "These causes are alien to the invited artists, as well as to the responsible organization from the making of the festival."

The full statement can be read below (as translated to English from Instagram):

Important communication

To our community:

We regret to inform that due to unfavorable circumstances, the Mexico Metal Fest VIII festival, which would be held on October 12, 2024 at Expo Guadalupe, Monterrey, Nuevo León, is postponed until further notice, emphasizing that these causes are alien to the invited artists, as well as to the responsible organization from the making of the festival.

Reinforcing the engagement with our audience, we want to offer the best experience in entertainment, which has characterized us throughout the previous 7 editions; for this reason we had to make the difficult decision to postpone it, as at this moment the conditions are not the most favorable for an excellent performance of the festival.

For those who were planning to attend on October 12th, we have a surprise for you!. On the same day a special event will take place with the following bands:

• Napalm Death

• Kataklysm

• Lucifer

• Krisiun

• Blood Red Throne

• Strike Master

• Phantom

Everyone with a festival ticket will be able to access this party for free.

Furthermore, those who wish for a refund can still apply for it without losing their right to attend the party.

We appreciate your understanding and understand that this news may be a big disappointment to the fans who longed to attend with a great effort to celebrate this edition with us.

KK's Priest issued their own statement on the festival postponement. It read as follows:

Dear Metalheads in Texas and Mexico: With great disappointment, we regret that we’re unable to bring our show to Houston and Monterrey, MX. With the sudden cancellation of the Mexico Metal Fest by the local organisers, we were simply unable to make it. However we will look to reschedule as soon as possible and we’re very much looking forward to seeing you in the near future. Until then thank you for your dedication and loyalty to the band and we will work to bring the metal to you as soon as it’s possible.

What Mexico Metal Fest Organizers Are Doing for Fans

While the Mexico Metal Fest will not be going on this year as planned, organizers moved quickly to put together a full day of metal for those who wish to use their tickets to attend for free. Full refunds are also available for those who don't plan on attending.

Taking place on Oct. 12 at Explanada Estadio Mobil Super (Mobile Super Stadium), Napalm Death are on board to headline the day's festivities. Lucifer, Kataklysm, Krisiun, Blood Red Throne, Strike Master, Phantom, Me vs. Me and Where Never More will also play. Set times can be viewed in the Instagram post below.

A list of things to know about the new show provided by the organizers reveals that fans can attend the event and still ask for their refund afterward. The show is free for those presenting their physical or digital tickets, but there are also tickets available for purchase on the day of the show. Check out more details specific to the new show through the festival's Instagram post.