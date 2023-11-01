Actor, Singer Michael C. Hall Discusses Music, Love of Metal + Why He Doesn’t Celebrate Halloween

While most of the world knows Michael C. Hall as the beloved and complex serial killer Dexter, the actor also spends his time singing for the band Princess Goes. On Halloween night, he and his bandmates joined Chuck Armstrong for a special edition of Loudwire Nights.

"It's kind of a mysterious alchemy that we experience," Hall explained about Princess Goes as he was joined by keyboardist Matt Katz-Bohen and drummer Peter Yanowitz, too.

"We're reluctant to overanalyze it for fear of extinguishing the magic. We're three very different people who are in a collaborative relationship in which I think we all feel like we're vital components, like a three-legged stool."

Hall admitted that nobody really set out to be a band, but after he heard some instrumental tracks made by Katz-Bohen and Yanowitz, he told them he'd be up for singing on them.

"That revealed itself without any of us really making any conscious decision to try to be a band or write songs. I think we're kind of just still showing up for the mysterious alchemy that we enjoy. I don't know how it all happens."

What Else Did Michael C. Hall Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

Why, even though he doesn't consider himself a "Halloweener," he loves seeing people crack open and show their "otherwise unexpressed side"

Why he's a huge fan of metal bands like Kyuss

How he ended up on Lamb of God's Randy Blythe's tour bus

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Stream Princess Goes' new album, Come of Age, at this location and then check out Princess Goes' full tour schedule.

