The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has pointed to both Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud as two younger acts who are bringing "life" to rock music today.

While KISS' Gene Simmons continues to proliferate outdated theories as to why he has perceived rock to be dead for nearly a decade now, Jagger appears to have his finger on the pulse of what's happening today, as evidenced by the sentiments he expressed during a recent appearance on Swedish radio station P4, as reported by the U.K.'s The Independent.

"In rock music you need energy and there have not been a lot of new rock singers around," Jagger said, surveying the overall star power of new age artists. Despite that sentiment, he didn't communicate that noteworthy singers were entirely absent and, instead, pointed to a pair of big names currently dominating the rock landscape.

"Now there are a few," Jagger said of the need for vivacious rock talent. "You have Yungblud and Machine Gun Kelly. That kid of post-punk vibe makes me think there is still a bit of life in rock 'n' roll," he went on.

Still, the 78-year-old legend isn't ready to pass the torch just yet as The Rolling Stones continue to celebrate their 60th anniversary with a number of European tour dates on the books through the end of July.

And as for an eventual retirement, don't even think about it.

"I am not planning it to be the last tour. I love being on tour. I don’t think I would do it if I did not enjoy it. I enjoy going out there onstage and doing my stuff. That is what I do. I want everyone to enjoy themselves and forget the troubles in their lives for a couple of hours and just chill out and have a great afternoon and evening," Jagger relayed to P4.

