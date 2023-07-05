Motley Crue guitar icon Mick Mars, who's no longer performing with the band, has said the last time that he and the band really spoke to each other was in 2019, around the time of the premiere of their The Dirt biopic, despite that Mars performed with Motley Crue throughout their entire 2022 "Stadium Tour."

The revelation from Mars comes from the same Rolling Stone chat where the former Crue guitarist, whose replacement is the musician John 5, divulged he barely played on Motley Crue's last three albums. During the talk, Mars also predicted the timing of his own death and shared his wish for a final resting place.

After his 2022 departure from Crue that pitted him against the group in subsequent legal battles, Mars has come forth with the dirt regarding the classic glam rock band from his perspective.

"Nobody spoke to me in 2022," Mars says of Crue's 2022 North American tour. "A lot of the time [it] felt like I was just playing by myself. You know how you can be in a crowd of people and still feel alone? That's how I felt that whole tour. I felt used, sad, and inferior."

The guitarist continues, "When we played the last show [in Las Vegas in September 2022], I felt relieved. A lot of the pressure was gone. But I was very emotionally wounded. They weren't just shallow wounds. They were deep ones — the kind you can't get over."

Mick Mars in December 2019 (Kevin Winter, Getty Images)

Mick Mars Won't Talk to Motley Crue?

Mars also suggested that he never wants to talk to Motley Crue again.

"I think all of us would be okay with that," Mars says. "And I don't just mean me with them. I mean them with each other. I don't plan on having a funeral. If I did, I think maybe they'd show up for that just out of courtesy. But for me, there's no funeral. There's no nothing."

Mick Mars' Retirement From Touring

It was first revealed Mars would stop performing with Motley Crue in an official statement in October 2022. His longtime battle with ankylosing spondylitis, a type of advanced arthritis, reportedly spurred the decision. But the guitarist is now suing Motley Crue for apparently "unilaterally" removing him from the band, among other assertions.

In an interview from April, Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx asserted that Mars was "a little bit confused" and was being "misled" by his people. "We've always been really supportive of Mick no matter what Mick was going through," Sixx added.

Motley Crue Backing Tracks?

To Rolling Stone, Mars also commented on the Motley Crue backing tracks discussion, standing by his assertion that Sixx didn't play his instrument live on the 2022 tour.

Mars says, "I've been with him a long time, and I got fan-based film of him thrusting his arms in the air and stuff when there's a bass line playing. I'm absolutely positive [he wasn't playing live bass]. I think he did that because he felt too much competition from the other bands on the tour, like Def Leppard. I think they made him feel inadequate."

Mars Predicts Timing of His Death

In another portion of the Rolling Stone interview from June, Mars foreshadowed the circumstances of his own death, saying, "I'm probably just going to live another seven or eight years."

He adds, "I'm old enough, man. I'm not going to live to be 85 or 90 — I just have a feeling. I don't want to, either. My brain doesn't want this ugly-ass body that's all fucked up to keep going. I wish I could just take the information out of my brain [and] put it on a chip into somebody else or a robot. There's still a lot of stuff going on up there."

Below, watch a video recapping Motley Crue's current situation with Mars. Under that, see Crue's upcoming tour dates. Find a list of other rock and metal bands touring in 2023 here. Get Loudwire's newsletter and the Loudwire app for more.

Watch: Mick Mars Files Lawsuit Against Motley Crue, Band Fires Back in Statement

Motley Crue 2023 Tour Dates

July 6 – Glasgow, Scotland @ Glasgow Green

Aug. 5 – Syracuse, N.Y. @JMA Wireless Dome

Aug. 8 – Columbus, Ohio @ Ohio Stad.

Aug. 11 – Fargo, N.D. @ Fargodome

Aug. 13 – Omaha, Neb. @ Charles Schwab Field

Aug. 16 – Tulsa, Okla. @ Skelly Field

Aug. 18 – El Paso, Texas @ Sun Bowl Stad.

Nov. 3 – Kanagawa, Japan @ Yokohama Arena

Nov. 4 – Kanagawa, Japan @ Yokohama Arena

Nov. 8 – Brisbane, Australia @ Suncorp Stad.

Nov. 11 – Sydney, Australia @ Olympic Park

Nov. 14 – Melbourne, Australia @ Docklands Stad.