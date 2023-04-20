Though Aaron Lewis is known for being outspoken during his solo shows, Staind fans most likely won't have to anticipate hearing about politics during their upcoming concerts. Guitarist Mike Mushok addressed the topic during an interview an Audacy Check In.

Before 2021, Staind hadn't gone out on the road for an actual tour since 2014, but Lewis has toured in support of his country solo works. Over the last year, the singer debuted two songs with a strong political message during his concerts as a solo artist — "I Ain't Made in China" and "Let's Go Fishin'." Prior to that, he's addressed political and social issues onstage as well. During one particular show in July of 2022, he asserted that he won't stop talking about politics, as taking a stand is the only way things change.

However, he apparently plans to stop talking about them when he's onstage with his bandmates in Staind — unless an opportunity presents itself.

“There’s not really a conversation. I mean, I do feel like, and even Aaron said, he goes ‘My country career is really where I deal with that. Staind, not so much,’" Mushok told Audacy host Jason Bailey. "That’s something that he’s kind of said, so I mean, listen, people in the audience know who Aaron is and what he says. So sometimes that comes up – certain chants will happen during our shows from time to time. So, whatever.”

See the full interview below.

READ MORE: Mike Mushok Couldn't Be Happier With Staind's New Album - 'We've Evolved, Here We Are'

Staind just released a new song yesterday (April 19) called "Lowest in Me," which was their first bit of new music in 12 years. They also announced a new album called Confessions of the Fallen, which will be out in the fall. Until then, the rockers will hit the road with Godsmack for a North American co-headlining tour, which kicks off July 18 in St. Louis, Mo. See all of the dates and get tickets here.

Mike Mushok Addresses Whether Staind Shows Will Get Political