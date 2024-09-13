Watch Mike Portnoy play the most iconic rock and metal drum parts in this exclusive video capturing the best of our times with the legendary drummer over the years.

We've put him through a lot — three studio sessions on tiny children's drum kits. There was the epic Hello Kitty session and then, at his majesty's request, a long sought-after Pokemon kit to play on. And there was that one time we got another puny kit which Portnoy played his favorite Neil Peart drum parts on. That one was signed and auctioned off for charity not long after the Rush legend's passing.

Eventually, we got the Dream Theater musician (and a drummer in a million other bands) behind a proper kit when he was on the road with The Winery Dogs. He sat in for an episode of Gear Factor, Loudwire's long-running video series, and tore through some of the best drum intros ever.

Of course, he was a guest on Wikipedia: Fact or Fiction many years ago and, on the more recent end of things, chatted with us about his favorite albums when he was a teenager.

No matter what we've thrown his way, Portnoy has delivered!

Below, watch some of the most memorable Mike Portnoy Loudwire moments. Thanks for all the good times, Mike!

Mike Portnoy Plays Iconic Rock + Metal Drum Parts