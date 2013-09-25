Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee and Nicolas Cage's son Weston, who is a notable black metal musician, reportedly had a bit of an altercation over the weekend which nearly ended in fisticuffs. After a Motley Crue performance on Sept. 22, a backstage brawl nearly occurred after Weston was reportedly blocking the entrance to Lee's dressing room.

Weston Cage, 22, has been exploring the genre of black metal for nearly a decade. Under the name of Arcane, Cage provided vocals for Eyes of Noctum from 2005 through 2012. Under the same pseudonym, Cage now mans vocals and keyboards for Arsh Anubis.

According to TMZ, both Nicolas Cage and Weston Cage were hanging out with Vince Neil after Crue's Sept. 22 Vegas show at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Tommy Lee reportedly tried to shove his way past Weston, ordering the musician to "get the f--- out of his way." This led to a heated exchange between the two, which involved screaming, swearing and Weston challenging Lee to a fight. Tommy also apparently became unhinged, screaming in Weston's face at "ear-piercing" levels. Motley Crue security reportedly broke up the clash.

This wouldn't be Weston's first violent altercation, as TMZ got hold of a video in 2011 of Cage fighting his trainer. After delivering a roundhouse kick to the trainer, Cage was taken down and took a total of 13 hard punches to the face in a brutal scuffle.

Motley Crue are currently performing shows for their latest Las Vegas residency. For the band's remaining list of Sin City dates, click here.