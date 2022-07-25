Chris Jericho Calls Vince Neil ‘Notorious’ for What He Does When Singing Live

Fozzy frontman and AEW wrestler Chris Jericho recently joked that Vince Neil is "notorious" for something the Motley Crue lead singer does during concerts.

That would be "singing every second or third word" and letting the audience help out from there.

The Fozzy rocker said as much this month when he revealed he'd survived a pulmonary embolism after being diagnosed with blood clots during a thwarted tour with Fozzy last year, according to Blabbermouth.

Apparently, breathing issues Jericho experienced reminded him of the Motley Crue vocalist.

Jericho recalls, "Fozzy had a tour of the U.K., and the first show was in Liverpool, and that one went good. The second one was in Manchester. And then the third one, I believe, was in Newcastle. And Manchester, after the show, I went out, had a couple of drinks, and got back on the bus fairly late. And the next day in Newcastle, when we were doing the show, I felt a little winded, which was weird because I'm never winded on stage, even if it's super hot. Sometimes you play a venue with a low roof or something along those lines, and you get super hot to where you're, like, Oh my gosh. It's hard to breathe. This was not that."

He continues, "I found myself kind of searching for breath, gasping for breath during the songs, to where it was hard to even sing all the lyrics."

Jericho adds, "I was joking, I kind of sounded like Vince Neil who's notorious for singing every second or third word and letting the crowd fill in the rest."

Fozzy's latest, Boombox, is one of Loudwire's Best Rock & Metal Albums of 2022 (So Far). The group returns to the road this summer. Motley Crue's "Stadium Tour" kicked off last month. The trek also features Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett. Get tickets here.