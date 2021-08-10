The hard driving Motorhead classic "Ace of Spades" just commands your attention from its blistering opening notes, so you can imagine the response that happened in the town of Weert in the Netherlands when the local church bells started ringing out to "Ace of Spades." Actually, you don't have to imagine it, as there's video of this ear-grabbing performance below.

Back in July, the city was playing host to the Torenfestival and to mark the occasion local guitarist Jitse Zonneveld partnered with keyboardist and bell-ringer Frank Steijns to give the town's citizen a church bell performance unlike any other they'd heard. And the returns were mostly positive, with the performance even being reported on Dutch national television.

Word of the performance also got back to the Motorhead camp, who have provided the video for fans worldwide to check out via their YouTube channel.

Steijns has significant experience in the music world beyond just ringing the bells for this special performance. He also plays in Andre Rieu's Johan Strauss Orchestra.

Check out this special performance of "Ace of Spades" below.

Jitse Zonneveld + Frank Steijins Play Motorhead's "Ace of Spades" on Weert's Church Bells