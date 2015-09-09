Motorhead Sex Toys Available for Your Pleasure

They once released an album called Orgasmatron, and now Motorhead are looking to help their fans get a little extra stimulation in the bedroom. The band's brand has now been extended to include a new line of sex toys.

Originally sold via online retailer Lovehoney Online, there are four bullet and torpedo shaped vibrators baring references to the band and their music. "One of the songs on our debut album was called 'Vibrator,' so we had to have our own one day, right," stated vocalist Lemmy Kilmister. "Apparently, it was worth the wait."

The line includes a Motorhead Ace of Spades 10 function black bullet vibrator that retails for $24.99; a Motorhead Overkill 7 function silver power classic vibrator that goes for $44.99; a Motorhead Ace of Spades 7 function black power classic vibrator that also sells for $44.99; and a Motorhead Overkill 10 function silver bullet vibrator for $24.99.

A description on the website reads: "World-renowned heavy metal legends Motörhead have turned their attention to your intimate pleasure with their own range of branded sex toys. Powerful classic vibrators and bullets are amongst the line up, each packing a powerful punch that captures the rock and roll lifestyle of the band perfectly. Prepare for the sort of mind-blowing orgasms you'd expect from the 'loudest band on Earth.'"

Check out the Motorhead Official Pleasure Collection online here. And look for Motorhead "vibrating" audiences in a different, more musical way on their current tour in support of the newly-released Bad Magic album. Dates can be found here.

