Mudvayne Have a Second Guitarist Now – But Who Is It?

Mudvayne's second reunion show took place over the weekend at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California and it also marked the debut of an additional guitarist who provided backing vocals throughout the night as well — but who is he?

His name is Marcus Rafferty, a veteran guitar technician who previously worked with Lamb of God, Hatebreed, Saxon, Fozzy and, you guessed it, Mudvayne. His experience also includes time as a guitar tech and stage manager for Hellyeah, the band co-founded in 2006 by Mudvayne singer Chad Gray and guitarist Greg Tribbett alongside the now deceased Pantera legend Vinnie Paul.

The guitarist celebrated his 38th birthday one day after Mudvayne's 10-song Aftershock festival set, making it quite the memorable weekend. Rafferty's Facebook page indicated he joined Mudvayne back in April earlier this year and it is not known why he was not onstage with the group at their first comeback show at the Inkcarceration festival in September.

His physical presence was a bit muted, keeping mostly to the shadows as he resigned himself closer to the backdrop than the stage's edge, but the additional guitar helped fill out Mudvayne's sound and the backing vocal roars were complementary to Gray's performance.

Watch fan-shot footage of set closers "Happy?" and "Dig" at the bottom of the page and view Mudvayne's complete set list (via setlist.fm) from Aftershock below as well. Posts about Rafferty's role in Mudvayne can be seen directly below too.

Mudvayne's second reunion show was supposed to be at the Louder Than Life festival in late September, but Gray contracted COVID-19 and the band had to withdraw, with Breaking Benjamin taking their place. Their next show is set for Nov. 14 at the Welcome to Rockville fest in Florida.

Marcus Raffery — Facebook Posts and Job Descriptions About Mudvayne Role

Facebook: Marcus Rafferty

Mudvayne Set List — Oct. 9, 2021 — Aftershock Festival

01. "Determined"

02. "-1"

03. "Death Blooms"

04. "Not Falling"

05. "Internal Primates Forever"

06. "World So Cold"

07. "Nothing to Gein"

08. "Silenced"

09. "Happy?"

10. "Dig"

Mudvayne, "Dig" — Live at Aftershock, 2021

Mudvayne, "Happy?" — Live at Aftershock, 2021

