Mushroomhead to Headline Inaugural ‘Summer of Screams’ Tour

After teasing hard music lovers for a few weeks, the creators of the brand new "Summer of Screams" tour have revealed this year's headliner. Mushroomhead will head up the inaugural run of the tour, joining a wealth of other acts.

Powerman 5000 will play select dates on the tour, signing on for the latter part of the run from Sept. 2-15. Psychostick are also on board, playing Aug. 17-31. Meanwhile, Voodoo Terror Tribe and Earth Caller will split time in the opening spot. Voodoo Terror Tribe are on board Aug. 17-30, with Earth Caller taking over the opening slot on Aug. 31 and continuing through Sept. 15. Other acts participating in the full tour include The Browning, Kissing Candice and Unsaid Fate.

Scream Factory and Dread Central are putting on the trek, which will find the package tour playing 25 dates across North America. Tickets for the run will go on sale this Wednesday (June 6) at 12N ET. See all of the scheduled dates below and keep up to date with tour info at this location.

Mushroomhead recently underwent a pair of lineup changes with co-vocalist Jeffrey Nothing and guitarist Tommy Church leaving the band. Steve Rauckhorst has joined as a clean vocalist, while Tommy "Tankx" Shaffner has filled the void on guitar.

Summer of Screams 2018 Tour Dates

Aug. 17 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Emerson Theater

Aug. 18 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Rex Theater

Aug. 19 - Toronto, Ontario @ Rockpile West

Aug. 21 - Manchester, N.H. @ Bungalow

Aug. 22 - Poughkeepsie, N.Y. @ The Chance

Aug. 23 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Shaka’s

Aug. 24 - Spartanburg, S.C. @ GroundZero

Aug. 25 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Sidetracks Music Hall

Aug. 26 - New Orleans, La. @ Southport Music Hall

Aug. 28 - Houston, Texas @ Houston Underground

Aug. 29 - Austin, Texas @ Come and Take It Live

Aug. 30 - Laredo, Texas @ Ethos Live

Aug. 31 - Fort Worth, Texas @ The Rail Club

Sept. 2 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720

Sept. 4 - Orangevale, Calif. @ The Boardwalk

Sept. 5 - Portland, Ore. @ Dante's

Sept. 6 - Seattle, Wash. @ Club Sur

Sept. 7 - Billings, Mont. @ Pub Station

Sept. 8 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

Sept. 9 - Denver, Colo. @ The Roxy Theater

Sept. 11 - Merriam, Kan. @ Aftershock

Sept. 12 - Waterloo, Iowa @ Spicoli's

Sept. 13 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Skyway Theatre

Sept. 14 - Ringle, Wis. @ Q & Z Expo Center

Sept. 15 - Chicago, Ill. @ Patio Theater

Scream Factory / Dread Central Scream Factory / Dread Central loading...

10 Best Masked Acts in Rock + Metal