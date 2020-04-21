Six years after releasing The Righteous and The Butterfly, industrial overlords Mushroomhead have returned with their eighth album, A Wonderful Life. Previewing what's to come on the 17-track record, the band has released a music video for the first single, "Seen It All."

There are two distinct aspects of "Seen It All" as Mushroomhead toggle between an industrial atmosphere cut with hints of new wave and ethereal singing against rigid, stomping, metallic riffs supported by an angsty vocal bark.

Since their last record, Mushroomhead have endured a couple of lineup changes and A Wonderful Life marks the first venture with the band for clean singer Steve Rauckhorst as well as guitarist Tommy 'Tankx' Shaffner, both of whom joined in 2018. Touring singer Ms. Jackie has also signed on as a full time member and appears elsewhere on the record.

A Wonderful Life is staged for a June 19 release through Napalm Records and a variety of pre-order options are available now at the label's webstore. View the album art and track listing further down the page beneath the "Seen It All" music video.

Mushroomhead, "Seen It All" Music Video

Mushroomhead, A Wonderful Life Album Art + Track Listing

Napalm Records

01. "A Requiem for Tomorrow"

02. "Madness Within"

03. "Seen it All"

04. "The Heresy"

05. "What a Shame"

06. "Pulse"

07. "Carry On"

08. "The Time Has Come"

09. "11th Hour"

10. "I Am the One"

11. "The Flood"

12. "Where the End Begins"

13. "Confutatis"

14. "To the Front" (Bonus Track)

15. "Sound of Destruction" (Bonus Track)

16. "Another Ghost" (Bonus Track)

17. "Lacrimosa" (Bonus Track)