Musician Turns Rock + Metal Favorites Into Beautiful Wedding Entrance Music

It can be a challenge for metalheads getting married, trying to fit the music they love into their special ceremony. But musician Stephen Beerkens has been coming to the rescue of many rockers figuring out a way to make some of their favorite songs fit the tone and nature of the special occasion by translating them into wedding entrance music.

Beerkens' Instagram account is stock full of metallic translations into tender and beautiful piano renditions that perfectly fit that special moment when you're ready to walk down the aisle. Need to see it for yourself? One of Beerkens' most recent postings finds him helping out a fan of The Used, accounting for exact actions of the guests and the wedding party, transitioning in a medley of "The Bird and the Worm," "The Taste of Ink" and "All That I've Got" for the bride and groom.

Are Motionless in White your jam? Watch as Beerkens touches your dark and tender soul with renditions of "Another Life" and "Eternally Yours" as the soon to be betrothed couple garner everyone's attention.

If pop-punk is your thing, Beerkens shows off his Blink-182 wedding medley with "All the Small Things," "I Miss You" and "Even If She Falls," then finishing it off with "First Date" right as the bride is set to walk down the aisle.

And we'd be remiss if we didn't showcase a song that will often be associated with weddings thanks to its classic video - Guns N' Roses' "November Rain."

Beerkens has placed a MyShopify link on his Instagram page where fans can inquire about his wedding work. On the page, Beerkens reveals that he's a Los Angeles-based professional pianist and bassist originally hailing from Perth, Australia. The musician has been playing piano since he was 7-years-old and studied composition at the University of Western Australia.

When not translating songs to wedding entrance music, he writes and performs with his band The Faim. But he is available to create custom recordings and mashups for weddings, dances and other special occasions. Just hit him up with a message at this location.

As stated, Beerkens has a wealth of wedding entrance videos translating music from Five Finger Death Punch, Green Day, Nickelback, Tool, Rammstein, System of a Down, Bring Me the Horizon, Slipknot, Aerosmith and plenty more. Head here to see more.