Musicians Freaking Out Over Meeting Other Musicians

It’s normal to freak out when you meet your heroes, but these musicians were caught on tape while meeting other musicians for the first time.

In 2011, Machine Gun Kelly was an up-and-coming rapper with a love for pop-punk. When Blink-182 came to town, MGK got to meet Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker for the first time. MGK cheesed over all three Blink members, and a decade later, he’d release a No. 1 album with Barker on drums.

The Beatles are why Ozzy Osbourne wanted to join a band, and decades after he made it big with Black Sabbath, the Prince of Darkness finally got to meet Paul McCartney while visiting the Howard Stern Show. Sir Paul couldn’t have been more gracious to Ozzy, treating him like a fellow rock legend before the two took a photo together.

When Linkin Park agreed to record Collision Course with Jay-Z, the two acts had never met each other before. Thanks to cameramen being on site, the moment when Mike Shinoda and Chester Bennington met the rap legend was caught on film and the look in the eyes of the two rising nu-metal artists is absolutely priceless.

