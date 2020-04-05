Though it may be a while before My Chemical Romance continue their reunion plans, fans can still hear Gerard Way singing. That's because the vocalist has issued four previously unreleased tracks to help fill the downtime during the coronavirus pandemic.

Way revealed via social media (as seen below), "Hey all, with all this uncertainty I just wanted to start uploading some unreleased stuff. Just so people can check it out and have something to listen to. Just felt like sharing. I think I have a bunch of this stuff, as Doug and I have been recording little bits here and there over the years."

He continued, "Some of these, like 'Phoning It In,' were things that I planned on releasing as singles, and I may still do that at some point when I finish them, but I figured why not. It feels good to share. Who knows if some of this stuff would have ever come out?"

The singer also revealed a unique looking photo along with his message, stating, "In case you are wondering, this is a picture of my vocal cords, from when I went to see the ear/nose/throat doc before embarking on this my chem journey, to make sure everything was in order. He said, 'It’s a little red, but looking good.'"

As for the new material -- which includes the cuts "Welcome to the Hotel," "Success!," "Crate Amp" and "Phoning It In" -- Way says he's planning on issuing it under the moniker Distraction Or Despair, explaining, "That seems to be the two things I keep shifting between. Probably a lot of other people too. But I think only some of the tracks are tied to an 'album' of that name. I’m just winging it, keeping it casual. May add some notes to the tracks."

Way finished his post telling fans, "Hope everyone is safe and healthy. Rock on." Check out the post and the four songs below.

Gerard Way, "Welcome to the Hotel"

Gerard Way, "Success!"

Gerard Way, "Crate Amp"

Gerard Way, "Phoning It In"