Something is happening with My Chemical Romance as the band's fans have reportedly seen hints popping up in various U.S. cities.

My Chemical Romance Clues In New York

On Wednesday (Sept. 17), social media lit up with photos and videos showing what appeared to be hints or potentially clues to something related to My Chemical Romance. The band recently wrapped up its wildly popular "Long Live": The Black Parade Parade North American Tour with a show in Tampa.

READ MORE: Everything You Need to Know About My Chemical Romance's Fictional World, Draag

My Chemical Romance have one additional show on their schedule, a Saturday night headlining spot at the Shakey Knees Music Festival in Atlanta this weekend, before taking an extended break. The show did not carry branding for the "Long Live": The Back Parade North American Tour when it was announced.

Ahead of that, images of the band's stage costumes have appeared on billboards and other advertising spots throughout parts of New York City. The promos were seen outside of Yankee Stadium and Madison Square Garden.

Fans arriving at Wednesday night's New York Mets game also noticed the band's MCR logo had been painted on the ground in various spots throughout the ballpark. The logo follows the Keposhka alphabet and font that was created specifically for the "Long Live": The Black Parade North American Tour.

Additional Cities With My Chemical Romance Clues

My Chemical Romance fans in other major U.S. cities reported seeing the band's signage late Wednesday and on into Thursday.

Multiple ads for MCR popped up throughout Detroit. One of them was posted outside of Comerica Park, home of the Detroit Tigers.

The band's logo appeared at another ballpark in Minneapolis. Fans spotted the MCR logo at various locations around Target Field.

Similar signs and logos were also reportedly seen throughout San Diego.

What My Chemical Romance is Likely Teasing

Given the images of the stage costumes and the use of the Keposhka font for the band logo, this is likely a lead-up to announcing a second North American leg to the "Long Live": The Black Parade tour.

The first leg only hit 10 cities with nearly a week between most shows. The only exception was Los Angeles, where the band performed on back-to-back nights.

Detroit, Minneapolis and San Diego were not part of the routing during the first leg of the tour. And while My Chemical Romance didn't officially stop in New York City, they did play MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Aug. 9.