How to Recreate My Chemical Romance Song in ‘Animal Crossing’ Video Game

Since its release just about one month ago (March 20), the Nintendo Switch video game Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been a hit with children, teens and young adults, especially during a time where many around the world are isolating in their homes. One of the joys is setting a "Town Tune" — a theme song that plays frequently while doing various activities in the game and here's how to set it to My Chemical Romance's "Welcome to the Black Parade."

As is often the case with new video games, Reddit proved to be a valuable tool. Gamers have flocked to various Animal Crossing: New Horizons threads, learning how to set certain customization options within the game as well as trading everything from resources to hot tips, like the one seen below.

Unfortunately, Reddit user "ballato420" didn't upload a video clip of the song preview, so you'll have to alter your "Town Tune" if you want to hear the iconic My Chem song play. What might be harder is tracking down a jacket similar to the style of the ones worn on the band's tour in support of the Welcome to the Black Parade album, but there's always the shirt customization option at your disposal too.

Rock and metal fans have been having their fun with the game in other ways. One gamer set the "Town Tune" to Metallica's classic "Enter Sandman" and plenty of others have made custom t-shirt designs bearing logos from Slipknot, Rammstein, Slayer, Senses Fail, Of Mice & Men, Tool, Hatebreed and more. Check all of those out here.