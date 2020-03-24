My Chemical Romance's Frank Iero proved social distancing can still be fun after he shared a video of his daughter, Cherry, learning to play the band's iconic anthem "Welcome to the Black Parade" on bass.

Over the weekend, Iero took to social media to share a video of Cherry playing along under his watchful eye. “Cherry shocked me this week when she told me she wants to learn to play bass, so rad!!! he said in the post. “Here’s a little footage from her first lesson. i told her we could try and learn whatever song she wanted… so armed with a @mikeyway signature @fender Mustang and her uncle @tipgiblets sweet pea pick she chose Welcome to the Black Parade #dreamcometrue”

Check out Cherry's bass skills below:

This isn't the first time Iero has shared a musical collaboration with his children, with Cherry and twin sister Lily featuring on his solo track "B.F.F.," part of the 2017 EP Keep the Coffins Coming.

My Chemical Romance recently canceled a run of shows in Australia, New Zealand and Japan due to the coronavirus outbreak. Currently, they remain scheduled to appear across a run of European shows in the summer before embarking on a full U.S. tour in the fall.

My Chemical Romance 2020 Tour Dates:

06/16 – Cornwall, UK @ Eden Project

06/18 – Milton Keynes, UK @Stadium MK (SOLD OUT)

06/20 – Milton Keynes, UK @ Stadium MK (SOLD OUT)

06/21 – Milton Keynes, UK @ Stadium MK (SOLD OUT)

06/23 – Dublin, IE @ Royal Hospital Kilmainham

07/01 – Sopron, HU @ Volt Festival

07/03 – Prague, CZ @ Prague Rocks

07/04 – Bologna, IT @ Sonic Park Fest

07/06 – Bonn, DE @ KUNST!RASEN (SOLD OUT)

07/07 – Bonn, DE @ KUNST!RASEN

07/11 – Moscow, RU @ Gorky Park

07/13 – St. Petersburg, RU @ Ice Palace

09/09 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena (SOLD OUT)

09/11 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center (SOLD OUT)

09/12 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena (SOLD OUT)

09/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden (SOLD OUT)

09/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center (SOLD OUT)

09/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center (SOLD OUT)

09/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown

09/22 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center (SOLD OUT)

09/23 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center (SOLD OUT)

09/26 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center (SOLD OUT)

09/29 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center (SOLD OUT)

09/30 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center (SOLD OUT)

10/02 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center (SOLD OUT)

10/04 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome (SOLD OUT)

10/06 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena (SOLD OUT)

10/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum (SOLD OUT)

10/10 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena (SOLD OUT)

10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum (SOLD OUT)

10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum (SOLD OUT)

10/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum (SOLD OUT)

