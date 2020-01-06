A New ‘Evil Dead’ Movie Is Coming

A new Evil Dead movie is on the way, according to legendary director Sam Raimi. Although Bruce Campbell has “retired” his iconic character of Ash Williams, Raimi is hoping the actor will reconsider once a new script is complete.

The three original Evil Dead films are some of horror’s biggest cult phenomenons, spearheading a generation of horror comedies like Scary Movie, Shaun of the Dead and The Cabin in the Woods.

A TV series starring Campbell, Ash vs. Evil Dead, later picked up the original Evil Dead storyline and was heavily praised during its three-year run. “Ash Vs Evil Dead has been the ride of a lifetime. Ash Williams was the role of a lifetime,” Campbell wrote after the series’ cancellation. “I will always be grateful to Starz, Sam Raimi, Rob Tapert and our tireless fans for the opportunity to revisit the franchise that launched our careers. Thank you!”

Campbell announced his retirement from playing Ash a couple of months earlier:

Raimi recently took part in a Reddit AMA, revealing a new Evil Dead is being written. “Bruce, Rob [Tapert] and I are working with a young filmmaker who is writing a new Evil Dead story that he will direct. As for me.... I would love to direct a new Evil Dead movie... but I'd really like to do it with Bruce. And he says he's retired the character. I hope not.”

Evil Dead received a film reboot in 2013, ditching most of its comedic properties for pure terror and blood. Jane Levy was cast to play the film’s lead, Mia. She survived the carnage of the Necronomicon, but there’s no word on if her storyline will continue.