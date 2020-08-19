New Shoe Lets You Experience Music Through Your Feet

Music is often consumed through the eyes and ears, bringing good feelings to your soul. But now, thanks to DropLabs, you'll be able to experience music through your feet as well.

Yes, you might get some vibrations through the soles of your shoes at a super heavy concert, but DropLabs is taking things to the next level, making the first sonic-sensory footwear designed to transform your digital entertainment experiences into something you truly feel.

The company's Triple Black Edition is an update to their initial EP 01 sneaker, utilizing patented technology, embedded in the midsole of the shoe. Audio may be delivered, in stereo, from any connected device to your feet, giving you a full-body bass audio simulation of a live event. This will work not only for music, but for films, gaming, virtual reality and more.

Some of the new upgrades including tuning settings specifically for gaming, music and music and an app upgrade with an in-app LED color wheel that adjusts to the hue of the lights embedded in the sneaker.

DropLabs.com

DropLabs CEO Susan Paley says, “The embedded software platform allows us to continue to refine the experience and provide more unique customization at the individual level. We’ve developed a proprietary technology that we have integrated into the midsole of the sneaker that converts audio signals into vibrations. When these vibrations are delivered through your feet and synchronized with what you hear in your ears, it is a completely transformative experience for digital entertainment. Although initially envisioned to recreate the energy of live music, adding this immersion layer to gaming, movies and VR is next level.”

The footwear is compatible with all Bluetooth headphones using Class 1 Bluetooth 4.2. It's also compatible with iPhone (iOS 11 and later) and Android (Android 6 and later) phones. Get a closer look below and if you're interested in purchasing the Triple Black Edition EP 01 footwear, head here.

Unbox Therapy Reviews DropLabs Footwear

