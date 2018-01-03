In the New Year's Eve song "Auld Lang Syne," we sing "Should auld acquaintance be forgot," but for the band New Years Day, they're making sure not to let go of the past by saluting some of the acts who influenced the band they've become on a new EP titled Diary of a Creep.

The disc, due Jan 26 via Red Music / Century Media, is an eclectic six-song set, mostly featuring covers that showcase the wide array of influences the band has. Singer Ash Costello says, "I want to start by saying, it was incredibly difficult to narrow this down to the five songs I wanted to cover the most. Narrowing it down to 20 songs was hard! Let alone just five. It felt very important to me to not only pay tribute to the artists that shaped who I am today, but to share it with all of you."

She continues, "It’s easy to dismiss where an artist has come from if you have no clue who they worshipped when they were just kids in school, dreaming of being a real musician someday. Honestly, everyday, I cant believe how far I’ve come and how absolutely happy I am that I get to share my music with whoever wants to listen, and these are just a few of the songs that helped me and shaped me along the way. When I was just a middle schooler, trying to get thru those horrible teenage years, I wish I had known then, that someday I would become one of the heroes I looked up to, and it would be all thanks to YOU. I am grateful to you for listening and I hope you enjoy them as much as I do."

After starting with their new, hard-hitting song "Disgust Me," the covers kick in. Costello teams up with Halestorm's Lzzy Hale to salute another female badass, Garbage's Shirley Manson, as they take on the classic "Only Happy When It Rains." The band pays homage to Linkin Park, with Costello showcasing her ferocious vocal power while taking on "Crawling." The vocalist shows her vulnerability on a version of No Doubt's "Don't Speak," while the band let some dark wave vibe waft over their cover of New Order's "Bizarre Love Triangle." They finish out the set with the in-your-face power of Pantera's "Fucking Hostile," which has made its way into the band's live sets of late.

You can look for New Years Day back on tour mid-month, kicking off a run with In This Moment, P.O.D. and Ded that starts Jan. 16 in Charleston, S.C. See dates for the run below and also catch them this spring at the Las Rageous, Carolina Rebellion, Northern Invasion, Rock on the Range and Rocklahoma festivals. And be sure to circle Jan. 26 on your calendar for the release of Diary of a Creep. The band is also working on new original material, with tentative plans for a fall 2018 release.

New Years Day With In This Moment, P.O.D. and Ded Tour Dates