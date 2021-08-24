Five Finger Death Punch vocalist Ivan Moody is paying it forward. $30,000 forward, in fact.

In an effort that's grown exponentially over the last month, the musician, via his Moody's Medicinals CBD brand, recently said he's making three large donations — $10,000 apiece — to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Food Recovery Network and USA Skateboarding, all after an online sale on Moody's Medicinals products elicited an upswell of support.

That sale, "Moody's Sizzling Summer Mayhem Sale," was first launched last month, already with a goal in mind to donate a portion of the proceeds to St. Jude's. The promotion matches a buyer's purchase with a free duplicate item — "for example, buy four packs of CBD gummies and get four more packs of CBD gummies for free," as the company explained in an Instagram post.

It certainly got patrons' attention. Just weeks later, Moody's revealed that, on top of raising $10,000 for St. Jude's, "Ivan was so inspired by your outpouring of support that he has decided to match your $10K with another $10K to the Food Recovery Network and an additional $10K" to the skateboarding program.

"This goes beyond professional," the Five Finger Death Punch singer said of his bids to meet his customers' generosity. "Matter of fact, it's extremely personal."

"No 'strings attached,'” Moody joked of the donations, "just because I can." He added, “Food Recovery Network's work is extremely important. College students at universities across the country helping to reduce food waste and build a more sustainable planet while ensuring all people have access to food. USA Skateboarding because of my love for the sport, my inspiration from the sport and because I want to support the growth of skateboarding."

Last month, Moody announced a book, Dirty Poetry, to be released in time for Halloween. Five Finger Death Punch spent the summer recording two new albums.

Visit Moody's Medicinals at moodysmedicinals.com.