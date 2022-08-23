Nickelback Tease New Music That Sounds Very Metalcore

This week, Nickelback teased music that sounds a lot like metalcore — distorted staccato guitar parts and all. The clip the Canadian rock band shared Monday (Aug. 22) suggests something new from the Chad Kroeger-led group is coming soon.

But is the teaser related to a seemingly deleted tweet Nickelback appeared to post last week? In the message that has since disappeared from Twitter, the band seemed to say that their record label, BMG, told them they should wait to share a clip. However, Monday's video appears to be a similar excerpt to what Nickelback teased last month.

Check out the new teaser near the bottom of this page.

The seemingly deleted tweet asked Nickelback fans to call BMG to try and "change their minds" about sharing a clip. It offered the general contact number for BMG's U.S. office.

The tweet said, "We wanted to post a clip of the new music today, but our record label @BMG is telling us we should wait. If you want to change their minds give them a call +1 212-561-3000"

Nickelback appeared to share the tweet last Friday (Aug. 19) or early the following morning. However, by later Saturday (Aug. 20), it was unavailable. Currently, the Twitter error message of "Hmm...this page doesn't exist" appears when trying to access it.

But Google still has the tweet archived in its database. A Google search for "Nickelback Twitter" also seems to display the message. See screenshots below.

Nickelback's latest studio album is 2017's Feed the Machine. The group's known for rock hits such as 2001's "How You Remind Me." In 2020, they covered the Charlie Daniels classic "The Devil Went Down to Georgia." Previously signed to Roadrunner and Republic, Nickelback inked a deal with BMG in 2017.

Nickelback Music Tease - Aug. 22, 2022

Deleted Tweet - Aug. 19, 2022

Nickelback Deleted Tweet Google loading...

Nickelback Tweets Google Search Google loading...