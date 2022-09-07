Nickelback Debut Super Heavy New Song ‘San Quentin’ + Announce ‘Get Rollin’ Album
After last releasing Feed the Machine in 2017, multi-platinum rockers Nickelback have just announced their new album, Get Rollin', which will be released in November later this year. Accompanying this news is a music video for the opening track, "San Quentin," and it's a heavy one.
Toward the end of August, the band shared an audio teaser of a new song and it sounded shockingly heavy and even had a bit of a metalcore twinge to it. We now know that it represents the first few seconds of "San Quentin," a song Chad Kroeger was inspired to write after meeting the warden of the San Quentin prison while attending a birthday party for celebrity TV host and food aficionado Guy Fieri.
"It's actually interesting because I think Nickelback fans would know for sure," guitarist Ryan Peake told WRAT in a recent interview when asked if fans would recognize a song as heavy as this one as being a Nickelback tune. "I don't think it's unusual, that type of song, for us," he continued, "It's not necessarily indicative of the whole album, but as far as rock, it's a heavy rock song. And if you've seen us live, you would definitely get it, too. I think it's nice, I kind of like that people are feeling like it's a surprise that we could write or we could have rock songs like that in our repertoire."
Listen to "San Quentin" below.
Look for Get Rollin' to be released on Nov. 18 through BMG and view the album art and complete track listing further down the page. To pre-order your copy, head here.
Nickelback, "San Quentin" Lyrics
Let’s get this circus, on down the road
We’re taking bets how far a tank of gas will go
Call up your best friend, then call two more
About to do some shit that you ain’t seen before
There ain’t no backdoor, there ain’t no sign
Location changes almost every other night
Last time we found it, can’t remember much
I thought I was a god until my lawyer woke me up
and said I…
Testify that I was right out of my mind
Let the record show I did it all for rock and roll
Screamin’ every night, playin’ twenty five to life
So somebody please keep me the hell out of
San Quentin
Out of San Quentin
Just keep me out of San Quentin
Can somebody please keep me the hell out of
San Quentin
Got out on bail, we hit the town,
Somebody told me we should burn it to the ground
Too many favors, too much drink,
Come 6 AM they had me back inside the clink
I’m gonna…
Testify that I was right out of my mind
Let the record show I did it all for rock and roll
Screamin’ every night, playin’ twenty-five to life
So can somebody please keep me the hell out of
San Quentin
Out of San Quentin
Just keep me out of San Quentin
Can somebody please keep me the hell out of
San Quentin
Tough to find, a god damn alibi
Wrong or right, it’s tough to justify
Can’t dismiss, too many witnesses
When insanity’s the pattern,
It don’t matter what it is
I’m gonna…
Testify that I was right out of my mind
Let the record show I did it all for rock and roll
Screamin’ every night, playin’ twenty five to life
So somebody please keep me the hell out of
San Quentin
Out of San Quentin
OH
Just keep me out of San Quentin
Can somebody please keep me the hell out of
San Quentin
Nickelback, "San Quentin"
Nickelback, Get Rollin' Album Art + Track Listing
01. "San Quentin"
02. "Skinny Little Missy"
03. "Those Days"
04. "High Time"
05. "Vegas Bomb"
06. "Tidal Wave"
07. "Does Heaven Even Know You're Missing?"
08. "Steel Still Rusts"
09. "Horizon"
10. "Standing in the Dark"
11. "Just One More"
12. "High Time" (Acoustic)
13. "Does Heaven Even Know You're Missing?" (Acoustic)
14. "Just One More" (Acoustic)
15. "Horizon" (Acoustic)