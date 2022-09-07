After last releasing Feed the Machine in 2017, multi-platinum rockers Nickelback have just announced their new album, Get Rollin', which will be released in November later this year. Accompanying this news is a music video for the opening track, "San Quentin," and it's a heavy one.

Toward the end of August, the band shared an audio teaser of a new song and it sounded shockingly heavy and even had a bit of a metalcore twinge to it. We now know that it represents the first few seconds of "San Quentin," a song Chad Kroeger was inspired to write after meeting the warden of the San Quentin prison while attending a birthday party for celebrity TV host and food aficionado Guy Fieri.

"It's actually interesting because I think Nickelback fans would know for sure," guitarist Ryan Peake told WRAT in a recent interview when asked if fans would recognize a song as heavy as this one as being a Nickelback tune. "I don't think it's unusual, that type of song, for us," he continued, "It's not necessarily indicative of the whole album, but as far as rock, it's a heavy rock song. And if you've seen us live, you would definitely get it, too. I think it's nice, I kind of like that people are feeling like it's a surprise that we could write or we could have rock songs like that in our repertoire."

Listen to "San Quentin" below.

Look for Get Rollin' to be released on Nov. 18 through BMG and view the album art and complete track listing further down the page. To pre-order your copy, head here.

Nickelback, "San Quentin" Lyrics

Let’s get this circus, on down the road

We’re taking bets how far a tank of gas will go

Call up your best friend, then call two more

About to do some shit that you ain’t seen before There ain’t no backdoor, there ain’t no sign

Location changes almost every other night

Last time we found it, can’t remember much

I thought I was a god until my lawyer woke me up

and said I… Testify that I was right out of my mind

Let the record show I did it all for rock and roll

Screamin’ every night, playin’ twenty five to life

So somebody please keep me the hell out of

San Quentin Out of San Quentin Just keep me out of San Quentin Can somebody please keep me the hell out of

San Quentin Got out on bail, we hit the town,

Somebody told me we should burn it to the ground

Too many favors, too much drink,

Come 6 AM they had me back inside the clink I’m gonna…

Testify that I was right out of my mind

Let the record show I did it all for rock and roll

Screamin’ every night, playin’ twenty-five to life

So can somebody please keep me the hell out of

San Quentin Out of San Quentin Just keep me out of San Quentin Can somebody please keep me the hell out of

San Quentin Tough to find, a god damn alibi

Wrong or right, it’s tough to justify

Can’t dismiss, too many witnesses

When insanity’s the pattern,

It don’t matter what it is I’m gonna…

Testify that I was right out of my mind

Let the record show I did it all for rock and roll

Screamin’ every night, playin’ twenty five to life

So somebody please keep me the hell out of

San Quentin Out of San Quentin OH

Just keep me out of San Quentin Can somebody please keep me the hell out of

San Quentin

Nickelback, "San Quentin"

Nickelback, Get Rollin' Album Art + Track Listing

Nickelback, 'Get Rollin'' BMG

01. "San Quentin"

02. "Skinny Little Missy"

03. "Those Days"

04. "High Time"

05. "Vegas Bomb"

06. "Tidal Wave"

07. "Does Heaven Even Know You're Missing?"

08. "Steel Still Rusts"

09. "Horizon"

10. "Standing in the Dark"

11. "Just One More"

12. "High Time" (Acoustic)

13. "Does Heaven Even Know You're Missing?" (Acoustic)

14. "Just One More" (Acoustic)

15. "Horizon" (Acoustic)