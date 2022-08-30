Before Nickelback can come back, they have to be found. And judging by a cryptic text message that's been sent out via the band's social media accounts, they've gone missing. This all, of course, is part of the rollout teasing the band's forthcoming return with new music.

In a social media posting, it's asks, "Have you seen Nickelback? Got information? For reward text: +1(310)706-2016." That same message also appears to have been used on strategically placed billboards as well.

It has been five years since Nickelback last released an album. That would be 2017's Feed the Machine album. Five years is also easily the longest layoff the band has had between records, which is why some may be speculating where they've been.

So what happens when you text the number, which appears to be backed by the conspicuously named "Laylo"? You are given one of three choices. To provide details regarding the band's whereabouts and be entered to win a reward, you can respond by texting an eyes emoji (as seen below). Likewise, a chain link emoji will provide you with an audio recording taped the day of the band's disappearance. For the record, it's a pretty blistering guitar solo. And finally, by texting a siren emoji, you are told to "prepare for something new."

Nickelback Nickelback loading...

Nickelback Nickelback loading...

Nickelback Nickelback loading...

Nickelback Nickelback loading...

Did you try it out? Having come on the heels of a separate tease that sounds very metalcore, Nickelback appear to be leaning into the heavier side of their sound for their next album.

It should also be noted that with each of the options, a numeric date appears 9072022. So keep your eyes and ears peeled for new Nickelback music likely surfacing with a payoff for their cryptic tease on Sept. 7.