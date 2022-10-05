Nickelback’s New Song ‘Those Days’ Will Make You Drunk With Nostalgia

Much like they did when releasing the massive hit "Photograph," Nickelback have pumped up the nostalgia on their latest single, "Those Days."

The track, which is taken off the rock powerhouse's forthcoming album, Get Rollin', follows the ultra heavy "San Quentin" and, stylistically, changes things up quite a bit. "Those Days" has a trace of country vibes, opening with some acoustic guitar strumming as Chad Kroeger recollects times gone by and days of blissful ignorance ("Remember when we thought that first base was just holding hands").

Prince's "Purple Rain," Motorhead's "Ace of Spades" and Guns N' Roses' "Sweet Child O' Mine" all get name-checked as well as Nickelback go back to the good ol' days of their youth and the youth of so many of their fans.

At the end of the song, Kroeger proposes a question to us all — "What would you be doing back in those days?"

Read the lyrics to "Those Days" directly below and listen to the song further down the page. Look for Get Rollin', the 10th album from Nickelback, to be released on Nov. 18 through BMG and pre-order your copy here.

Nickelback, "Those Days" Lyrics

Remember when the street lights came on, we had to be home

Remember when Elm Street came on, couldn’t watch it alone

Remember every prank call we made, and star sixty nine

Remember tryin’ to hit eighty eight, to go back in time

Remember when they played “Purple Rain” to our first slow dance,

Remember when we thought that first base was just holding hands Those days come back in the dead of night

Those days that felt like another life

What would you be doing back in those days? We’d be turnin’ up the stereo

And play it everywhere we’d go

And so did everyone we’d know in those days

And everybody got to fall in love

With every movie made for us

And god I couldn’t get enough of those days Remember every poster we had hangin’ on the wall

Remember every t-shirt we stole, from the local mall

(Ace Of Spades by Motörhead)

Remember Guns N’ Roses came out we were standing in line

Remember front row at that show, camped out all night

(Got so high Sweet Child O’ Mine) Those days come back in the dead of night

Those days that felt like another life

What would you be doing back in those days? We’d be turnin’ up the stereo

And play it everywhere we’d go

And so did everyone we’d know in those days

And everybody got to fall in love

With every movie made for us

And god I couldn’t get enough of those days The time we’d waste cause life could wait

What we’d give to relive just a single day The time we’d waste cause life could wait

What we’d give to relive just a single day

Instead of turning the page… We’d be turnin’ up the stereo

And play it everywhere we’d go

And so did everyone we’d know in those days

And everybody got to fall in love

With every movie made for us

And god I couldn’t get enough of those days Those days that felt like another life

Those days come back in the dead of night

Those days that felt like another life

What would you be doin’ back in those days?

Nickelback, "Those Days"