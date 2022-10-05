Nickelback’s New Song ‘Those Days’ Will Make You Drunk With Nostalgia
Much like they did when releasing the massive hit "Photograph," Nickelback have pumped up the nostalgia on their latest single, "Those Days."
The track, which is taken off the rock powerhouse's forthcoming album, Get Rollin', follows the ultra heavy "San Quentin" and, stylistically, changes things up quite a bit. "Those Days" has a trace of country vibes, opening with some acoustic guitar strumming as Chad Kroeger recollects times gone by and days of blissful ignorance ("Remember when we thought that first base was just holding hands").
Prince's "Purple Rain," Motorhead's "Ace of Spades" and Guns N' Roses' "Sweet Child O' Mine" all get name-checked as well as Nickelback go back to the good ol' days of their youth and the youth of so many of their fans.
At the end of the song, Kroeger proposes a question to us all — "What would you be doing back in those days?"
Read the lyrics to "Those Days" directly below and listen to the song further down the page. Look for Get Rollin', the 10th album from Nickelback, to be released on Nov. 18 through BMG and pre-order your copy here.
Nickelback, "Those Days" Lyrics
Remember when the street lights came on, we had to be home
Remember when Elm Street came on, couldn’t watch it alone
Remember every prank call we made, and star sixty nine
Remember tryin’ to hit eighty eight, to go back in time
Remember when they played “Purple Rain” to our first slow dance,
Remember when we thought that first base was just holding hands
Those days come back in the dead of night
Those days that felt like another life
What would you be doing back in those days?
We’d be turnin’ up the stereo
And play it everywhere we’d go
And so did everyone we’d know in those days
And everybody got to fall in love
With every movie made for us
And god I couldn’t get enough of those days
Remember every poster we had hangin’ on the wall
Remember every t-shirt we stole, from the local mall
(Ace Of Spades by Motörhead)
Remember Guns N’ Roses came out we were standing in line
Remember front row at that show, camped out all night
(Got so high Sweet Child O’ Mine)
Those days come back in the dead of night
Those days that felt like another life
What would you be doing back in those days?
We’d be turnin’ up the stereo
And play it everywhere we’d go
And so did everyone we’d know in those days
And everybody got to fall in love
With every movie made for us
And god I couldn’t get enough of those days
The time we’d waste cause life could wait
What we’d give to relive just a single day
The time we’d waste cause life could wait
What we’d give to relive just a single day
Instead of turning the page…
We’d be turnin’ up the stereo
And play it everywhere we’d go
And so did everyone we’d know in those days
And everybody got to fall in love
With every movie made for us
And god I couldn’t get enough of those days
Those days that felt like another life
Those days come back in the dead of night
Those days that felt like another life
What would you be doin’ back in those days?