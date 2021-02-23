Nikki Sixx's youngest daughter, Ruby, is only 19 months old. But the little girl already has some of her Motley Crue bassist father's rhythmic spirit. That's evident in a video Sixx recently shared of Ruby rocking out as fellow musician friend John 5 provides the live dancing soundtrack.

In the clip, which appears to come from a recording studio, the Rob Zombie and John 5 and the Creatures guitarist performs a strummy acoustic part while an off-camera Sixx cheers his daughter. Ruby, taken with the music, does the type of cute dance moves emblematic of a kid.

It's the type of video that could lift any rock fan's (or parent's) spirits. And, for his part, the Motley Crue member seemed satisfied that his baby girl is already showing enthusiasm for rock music.

"Rocking out with @john5official tonight in California," Sixx said of the clip posted on his official Instagram page, @nikkisixxpixx, last week. "It seems my daughter somehow loves RocknRoll."

Ruby, Sixx's first child with his wife, Courtney Bingham, was born in July 2019. The rocker also has four older kids — Frankie-Jean (20), Decker (25), Storm (26) and Gunner (30) — from two previous marriages.

Sixx formed Motley Crue 40 years ago. And the prime glam metal act, which recently reunited, is ready to take the concert stage by storm once again. Crue's much-hyped Stadium Tour, initially planned for 2020, is still scheduled to kick off its postponed dates starting this summer.

Meanwhile, Sixx frequents Instagram and keeps an eye on the goings-on in the rock and metal world. His most recent social media post gives props to Casey Bishop, the teen girl singer who belted Motley Crue's "Live Wire" a cappella for her American Idol audition on Sunday.