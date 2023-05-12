Nita Strauss Reveals Full Guest Lineup on Upcoming New Album ‘The Call of the Void’

Nita Strauss has officially revealed all of the details for her second solo album The Call of the Void, which features a star-studded lineup of guest musicians. She also unveiled a brand new track called "The Golden Trail," which features In Flames vocalist Anders Friden.

The Call of the Void will be out July 7 through Sumerian Records, which serves as Strauss' second solo album following 2018's Controlled Chaos. The rocker has already shared three other tracks from it over the last year and a half, including "Dead Inside" with Disturbed's David Draiman, "The Wolf You Feed" with Arch Enemy's Alissa-White Gluz and "Winner Takes All" with Alice Cooper.

However, the 14-track record has quite a few other special guests on the album as well, such as Halestorm's Lzzy Hale, Marty Friedman, Dorothy, Motionless in White's Chris Motionless and Lilith Czar.

Listen to "The Golden Trail" below and see all of the album details underneath. You can pre-order The Call of the Void here now. Several vinyl variants are available for purchase, as well as a new line of merchandise.

After stepping away from Cooper's band in the summer of 2022 to go on tour with Demi Lovato, Strauss announced her return to the group in March. While they have a series of tour dates scheduled throughout 2023, including a co-headlining trek with Rob Zombie, Strauss will also embark on a North American solo tour starting next month with Lions at the Gate. See all of the upcoming dates and get tickets on her website.

Nita Strauss - 'The Golden Trail' featuring In Flames' Anders Friden

Nita Strauss, The Call of the Void Album Art + Track Listing

Nita Strauss, 'The Call of the Void' Sumerian Records loading...

01. Summer Storm

02. The Wolf You Feed (feat. Alissa White-Gluz)

03. Digital Bullets (feat. Chris Motionless)

04. Through The Noise (feat. Lzzy Hale)

05. Consume The Fire

06. Dead Inside (feat. David Draiman)

07. Victorious (feat. Dorothy)

08. Scorched

09. Momentum

10. The Golden Trail (feat. Anders Fridén)

11. Winner Takes All (feat. Alice Cooper)

12. Monster (feat. Lilith Czar)

13. Kintsugi

14. Surfacing (feat. Marty Friedman)