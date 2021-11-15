Nita Strauss' debut solo album Controlled Chaos was an instrumental album, but this time around, she has some of her "all-time favorite vocalists" performing alongside her for its follow-up.

Strauss released the first single from the album, "Dead Inside," which features Disturbed frontman David Draiman, in October. But apparently, he's not the only powerful singer on the roster, and she told Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez that they'll be revealed soon.

"The wishlist obviously is so extensive because there are so many talented musicians that I would love to collaborate with. Then it really just became a schedule game," Strauss explained of the process of recruiting talent for her upcoming record.

"It's definitely been a process, but I'm so excited that I have some of my all-time favorite vocalists as guests — that will be revealed very, very soon — as well as some of the coolest instrumental stuff that I've ever done."

As far as creating the songs for the album, the guitarist explained that sometimes she'll write a song with a certain vision in mind for the singer to then add their own lyrics and twist to it, whereas other times she'll try to approach writing something that would best be suited for that particular vocalist.

"Usually when I'm writing music by myself, it's all about the story. It's all about the idea and the emotions behind the songs. But when you're writing for a singer, knowing that that singer is gonna write their own lyrics and put their own spin on it, then it's more about creating a bed — creating something comfortable, listening to that singer's voice, listening to their tonality and saying, 'What can I give this person that will let them best do what they do with it?'"

Strauss is currently embarking on a North American tour, which will conclude on Dec. 18 in Indiana. See the rest of her touring schedule here, and tune into Loudwire Nights tonight at 7PM ET to hear the full interview.

Loudwire Nights with Toni Gonzalez airs nightly starting at 7PM ET.